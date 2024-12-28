News
CSK
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 28, 2024

3 Stars Who Might Remain on the CSK Bench in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

CSK used their money cleverly to set up an all-purpose team.

CSK

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners are amongst the most successful sides in the competition, having won the joint-most number of times (five). The CSK management have also made quite a few interesting additions in last month’s IPL 2025 auction and used their money cleverly to set up an all-purpose team.

Notably, in the IPL 2024 season, CSK missed out on a playoff spot after a defeat to RCB in their final league-stage match. Determined to stage another comeback in the upcoming edition, their strategy at the auction table was a clear indication of this.

However, there are still a few players who might not get enough opportunities and might get benched in the upcoming IPL 2025 edition. Let’s take a look at three such players.

ALSO READ: 3 Stars Who Might Remain on the KKR Bench in IPL 2025

Nathan Ellis

The Australian bowler was roped in by the Chennai Super Kings for INR 2 crores last month in Jeddah. Renowned for his skills in the powerplay and death overs, he adds depth to the team’s bowling lineup.

However, CSK have already Matheesha Pathirana for INR 13 crores, who will be the team’s frontline overseas pacer. Only if the Sri Lankan pacer suffers an injury, Ellis could step into the playing XI, otherwise he might warm the bench for the entire season.

Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar was once regarded as a promising all-rounder but has struggled to perform in the IPL recently. Representing the Gujarat Titans last season, he managed only 83 runs in 7 matches, averaging 16.60, and made little impact with the ball.

Despite his reputation for being a well-rounded player, his performances have fallen short of expectations. Although CSK acquired him for INR 1.20 crore, it seems unlikely that he might get a breakthrough in the CSK playing XI.

Rachin Ravindra

CSK recognizes Rachin’s potential as a talented top-order batter, which is why they invested INR 4 crore to secure him. Although he featured in the IPL 2024 for CSK and delivered a few noteworthy performances, he struggled to make the most of his chances.

CSK also has Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, who have been proven contenders and consistent at the top. Additionally, CSK already has an abundance of lower-order players capable of delivering quick runs, further complicating his prospects of breaking into the playing XI.

