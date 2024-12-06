4 First-Choice Overseas Players for Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing XI in IPL 2025

RR made some smart buys in the IPL 2025 auction.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) made some smart acquisitions in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction as they eye a second title win, with their only other trophy coming way back in the inaugural edition.

Since they kept the core of their batting lineup intact, RR concentrated on strengthening their bowling attack. The 2008 IPL champions re-signed England fast bowler Jofra Archer, making him their priciest acquisition at INR 12.5 crores. Additionally, they brought in Sri Lankan spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga to their squad.

However, with only 4 overseas slots available, it will be interesting to see which foreign stars will make the cut in RR’s priority in IPL 2025. Let’s have a look.

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer was acquired by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 12.5 crores during the IPL 2025 auction. Known for his blistering pace, pinpoint accuracy, and devastating yorkers and bouncers, Archer excels in both the powerplay and death overs, making him a lethal weapon in the shortest format of the game.

Earlier, Archer was picked up by the Mumbai Indians for INR 8 crore in the 2022 mega auction. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2022 season due to injuries and featured in just four matches in 2023 before being ruled out again. Between 2018 and 2021, Archer played for the Rajasthan Royals, claiming 48 wickets in 40 matches. Now reunited with RR, he is poised to play a crucial role as a key bowler in the upcoming season.

Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer is the only player on this list and the only overseas cricketer retained by the franchise for IPL 2025 (for INR 11 crore). The Caribbean stalwart was initially bought by RR in the IPL 2022 auction and has since evolved into an integral cog for the franchise.

Hetmyer is a middle or lower-middle-order batter who is extremely powerful against pace and can play the finisher’s role to perfection. Further, his game against spinners is also decent also adds the LHB dynamic to the batting unit.

Maheesh Theekshana

The Royals have bolstered their spin department with the inclusion of Sri Lankan off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who has signed for INR 4.4 crores. Theekshana has previously played three IPL seasons (2022-2024) with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In 27 IPL matches, he has taken 25 wickets, with an average above 30, including a standout performance with a four-wicket haul. Theekshana is expected to step into the role of the Royals’ primary spinner.

Wanindu Hasaranga

RR’s leg-spinning all-rounder, who was secured for an impressive INR 5.25 crore takes the final overseas slot available. Hasaranga’s all-round abilities make him an invaluable asset to the team. Known for his exceptional wicket-taking skills, the left-arm leg-spinner thrives on any surface, consistently challenging opposition batters.

Beyond his bowling, Hasaranga is a reliable batter who strengthens the RR lineup by adding depth to the batting order. His ability to score quickly with powerful lower-order hitting makes him a crucial asset in pressure situations. With his all-round expertise, he is expected to bring balance to the squad and play a pivotal role for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.

