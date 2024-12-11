5 Best Overseas Players That Ever Played for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL

DC have always boasted of having individual matchwinners.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are one of the four franchises who are yet to win the Indian Premier League. The closest they came to winning the title was in IPL 2020 when they made it to the Final but lost to eventual winners Mumbai Indians (MI).

Despite not having any silverware in their cabinet, DC has always been a tough competitor and boasted of individual matchwinners in their roster who could single-handedly change the complexion of the game.

Over the years, DC has also been home to such overseas stars of lofty repute. In this article, let’s go down memory lane and check out the top 5 overseas cricketers to wear the Delhi Capitals jersey.

David Warner

David Warner is the top overseas and the second-highest overall run-scorer for DC. He rejoined the DC franchise in 2022 after leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as captain for seven years. In 2023, he once again captained DC but was unable to achieve the expected outcomes for the team. The Australian left-handed batter began his IPL journey with DC in 2009.

In 2010, Warner played a remarkable unbeaten innings of 107 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (then Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium), becoming the second DC player to score a century in the tournament’s history. Over his 15-year IPL career, Warner has spent seven seasons with Delhi, amassing 2,404 runs in 83 matches with a strike rate of 135.43.

JP Duminy

Proteas star JP Duminy was a regular run-getter for the DC side during his stint from 2013-16. He played 38 matches, amassing 1015 runs at a stellar average of 44.13 and a strike rate of 130.79. He was named the captain of the DC team for IPL 2015, based on his impressive performances for the franchise in the previous season.

Duminy could also roll the arm over at times when needed and has picked up 13 wickets in his stint with DC. Duminy’s standout bowling figures for DC include an exceptional spell of 4/17 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which remains the best bowling effort by an overseas player for the franchise.

Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen is one of the top English players to have played for DC. Delhi made headlines during the IPL 2014 auction by signing Kevin Pietersen for an impressive INR 9 crore. Pietersen, who had previously represented the franchise in 2012, delivered an outstanding season back then, amassing 305 runs at a blazing strike rate of 147, including a memorable unbeaten century.

Entrusted with the captaincy in 2014, Pietersen was anticipated to elevate the team’s performance. However, his form dipped that season, as he managed just 294 runs in 11 matches, averaging 29.40 with a strike rate of 126.18. Disheartened by his lacklustre showing, the team decided to part ways with him.

Kagiso Rabada

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada also did a commendable job for DC during his four year stint from 2017 to 2021. The speedster clinched 76 wickets in 50 matches at an economy of 8.21.

In IPL 2019, the Delhi franchise revamped their name from Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals. Same season, Rabada took 25 wickets in 12 games at an economy of 7.82 and ended up as the second-highest wicket-taker. In 2020, he once again showcased his exceptional bowling skills and became the first player from DC to claim the Purple Cap. That season, he took an impressive 30 wickets in 17 matches

Anrich Nortje

Nortje is the third Proteas player in this list and takes the final spot. The 31-year-old is the 2nd highest overseas wicket-taker for the DC franchise with 60 scalps in 46 matches.

During the 2020 season when DC made it to the Final, Nortje worked in tandem with Rabada as the duo destroyed opposition batters and he finished the season as the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets. Nortje also holds the record of bowling the fifth-fastest delivery in IPL history at 156.22 kmph.

