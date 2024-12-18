5 Mumbai Indians Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

This will also provide a much-needed boost to the squad, especially after their disappointing finish in IPL 2024.

The recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 saw several IPL players showcasing their talent, with many stepping up for their state teams.

Among them, Mumbai Indians (MI) players stood out with remarkable performances, underlining their readiness and form ahead of IPL 2025.

While some of MI’s fresh acquisitions lived up to expectations, a few of the retained players continued to shine, reaffirming their importance to the team.

In this article, we take a look at five Mumbai Indians players who delivered exceptional performances during SMAT 2024.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma, retained by Mumbai Indians for INR 8 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, continues to showcase his scintillating form. After smashing two back-to-back centuries in T20Is, he carried that momentum into domestic cricket, delivering standout performances for Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024.

In seven matches, Tilak scored 327 runs at an impressive average of 65.40 and a remarkable strike rate of 169.43, including one century and two half-centuries. His explosive batting makes him a vital asset for Mumbai Indians as he looks to dominate in IPL 2025.

Raj Angad Bawa

Mumbai Indians secured Raj Angad Bawa for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Chandigarh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Raj showcased his all-round abilities with both bat and ball. He scored 171 runs in 7 matches, which included a solid half-century, while also picking up 12 wickets, proving his effectiveness in both departments.

Raj’s strong domestic form makes him a promising addition to Mumbai Indians’ squad for IPL 2025. With his dual contributions, he could serve as a dependable backup all-rounder, offering depth and balance to the team’s lineup.

Naman Dhir

Mumbai Indians brought back Naman Dhir for INR 5.25 crore in the IPL 2025 auction after releasing him earlier. Playing for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Naman showcased his abilities by scoring 132 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 141.93. He also shone with the ball, picking up five wickets, all in a single standout performance against Hyderabad.

Though his numbers in the tournament may not entirely reflect his true potential, Naman’s all-round contributions underline his determination to secure a place in Mumbai Indians’ playing XI. With his versatility, he could add depth to the squad and prove to be a valuable asset in the upcoming IPL season.

Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians retained their captain for INR 16.35 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Hardik Pandya delivered strong performances, scoring 246 runs in seven matches at an impressive average of 49.20 and a blistering strike rate of 193.70, including two half-centuries with a top score of 74*. He also contributed with the ball, picking up six wickets.

Hardik looks determined to make an impact in IPL 2025 and showcase his all-round skills. After a challenging previous season, he will be eager to lead from the front and deliver the kind of performances that make him a key asset for Mumbai Indians.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav, retained by Mumbai Indians for INR 16.35 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, represented Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. He scored 132 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 132.00, with a top score of 70. In the final, Suryakumar once again proved his worth by playing a vital knock of 48 off 35 balls, helping Mumbai clinch the title.

While his performances throughout the tournament were not extraordinary, Suryakumar reaffirmed his status as a big-game player. Known for stepping up when it matters the most, he will be eager to carry this momentum into IPL 2025 and deliver a strong season for Mumbai Indians.

