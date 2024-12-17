‘I’ll come back for sure’ – Prithvi Shaw Delivers a Strong Message on Social Media After Vijay Hazare Trophy Snub

Despite feeling overlooked, Shaw vowed to keep his faith and promised a comeback, hoping that others would still believe in him.

Prithvi Shaw broke his silence after Mumbai excluded him from their Vijay Hazare Trophy squad. The 25-year-old opener was notably left out of the team for the 50-over domestic tournament. Mumbai announced their squad for the first three matches, with Shreyas Iyer set to lead the side.

Shaw expressed his frustration on Instagram and shared a screenshot of his impressive List-A career stats in response to his exclusion from Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy squad.

Shaw Breaks Silence on Vijay Hazare Trophy Exclusion

He questioned what more he needed to prove after scoring 3399 runs in 65 innings at an average of 55.7 and a strike rate of 126. Despite feeling overlooked, Shaw vowed to keep his faith and promised a comeback, hoping that others would still believe in him.

“Tell me God, what more do I have to see, if 65 innings, 3399 runs at an average of 55.7 with a strike rate of 126, I’m not good enough but I will keep my faith in you and hopefully people believe me in still, cause I will come back for sure. OM SAI RAM,” Prithvi Shaw wrote on his Instagram Story.

Shaw was part of Mumbai’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy-winning squad but had a tough run with the bat. He scored just 197 runs in 9 matches. Earlier, his IPL 2024 performance was similarly underwhelming. He managed only 198 runs at an average of 24.75, with a single half-century.

Shaw’s lack of consistent game time, including six matches spent on the bench, contributed to him going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, despite with a base price of INR 75 lakhs.

Shreyas Iyer: Shaw Must Focus and Find His Own Answers

After Mumbai’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy victory, Shreyas Iyer commented on Prithvi Shaw’s form. He emphasized that players at the professional level must take responsibility for their own performance.

He stated that no one can “babysit” them, and Shaw needs to reflect on his game and focus on improving independently, as he has done in the past.

“We can’t babysit anyone, right? Every professional who is playing at this level, they need to know what they should be doing. And he has also done it in the past. It’s not that he hasn’t. He has to focus. He has to sit back, put a thinking cap on and then figure out himself. He will get the answer. No one can force him to do anything,” said Shreyas.

Mumbai have also left out Ajinkya Rahane, who was a star performer for the team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, from their squad for the first three matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Royston Dias, Juned Khan, Harsh Tanna, Vinayak Bhoir.

