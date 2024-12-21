5 Rajasthan Royals Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

After qualifying for the playoffs in IPL 2024, Rajasthan will be aiming to take the next step and secure the trophy in IPL 2025.

The recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 saw some exceptional performances from players across India, many of whom are set to make an impact in IPL 2025.

Among these, Rajasthan Royals (RR) players showcased their skills and built momentum ahead of the new season.

After qualifying for the playoffs in IPL 2024, Rajasthan will be aiming to take the next step and secure the trophy in IPL 2025.

Here, we take a look at five RR players who were in scintillating form during SMAT 2024-25 tournament.

Kumar Kartikeya

Kumar Kartikeya was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 30 lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction. He represented Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, where he delivered a standout performance. He took 17 wickets in 10 matches. His best bowling figures were 3/25, and he maintained an economy rate of 7.63. Kartikeya finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

This impressive performance has highlighted Kartikeya’s ability in T20 cricket. It showcases his potential to make an impact for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. With his form in SMAT 2024, he will be looking to replicate this success and contribute significantly when given the opportunity in the upcoming season.

Akash Madhwal

Akash Madhwal was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.20 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Represented Uttarakhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Madhwal showcased his skills. He took 8 wickets in 5 matches, with his best performance being 3/32. His economy rate was 8.73.

Madhwal’s all-round abilities make him a valuable addition to the Rajasthan Royals squad. He can serve as a reliable backup for Sandeep Sharma and Tushar Deshpande, and he can also be used as an impact player. Additionally, his ability to bowl in the death overs adds depth to the team’s bowling attack, making him a useful asset for the upcoming IPL season.

Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma was retained by Rajasthan Royals for INR 4 crore before the IPL 2025 auction. Represented Chandigarh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Sandeep impressed with his performances. He took 9 wickets in 7 matches, including a best of 4/22, and maintained an economy rate of 7.48.

The pacer will be a key player for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season. This is why the franchise trusted him enough to retain him. Known for his tricky bowling, Sandeep poses a challenge for batsmen, making him an invaluable asset to the team’s bowling attack in IPL 2025.

Shubham Dubey

Shubham Dubey was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 80 lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction. Represented Vidarbha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Shubham scored 134 runs in 6 matches, with a best of 52* and an impressive average of 67.00. His strike rate of 181.08 showcases his ability to perform in T20 cricket.

For Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season, Shubham will serve as a backup player. However, with the impact player rule in place, he could be called upon to showcase his batting skills when needed. He will need to wait for his opportunity but must be ready to seize it when the chance arises.

Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals retained their captain Sanju Samson for INR 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Represented Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Samson scored 136 runs in 5 matches, with a best of 75. While his performance was decent, it didn’t fully reflect his potential, as his average was 27.20, and his strike rate was 149.45.

Before the tournament, Sanju was in excellent form in international cricket, having scored back-to-back centuries against South Africa. With his form and experience, he will be eager to replicate his performances in the IPL 2025 season and lead Rajasthan Royals to success.

