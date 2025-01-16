5 Lesser Known SA20 Stars Who Could Get Into The IPL Soon

After Ryan Rickleton and Donovan Ferreira, who could be next SA20 stars that make their way into the IPL? We take a look at five potential candidates.

A few years back a renowned name in cricket broadcasting said the talent pool in South Africa is declining. Time has proven that statement completely false as the SA20 keeps producing newer stars.

The league, which was introduced to give a bigger platform for South African players, has already made the likes of Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickleton, Donovan Ferreira, and Ottneil Baartman bigger stars than they were.

While Stubbs and Brevis were picked up by Mumbai Indians before the SA20, Ferreira grabbed eyeballs and secured a contract with Rajasthan Royals on the back of his SA20 debut. Rickleton had a blockbuster season last year for MI Cape Town, where he compiled 530 runs at an average of 58.88 and strike rate of 173.77. He was picked up by Mumbai Indians and is likely to get opportunities in the IPL 2025.

The 2025 edition of the SA20 has gotten off to a blistering start, unearthing more promising names from the rainbow nation. Without further ado, let’s talk about five SA20 stars that could secure IPL deals soon.

Delano Potgieter

MI Cape Town’s latest sensation Delano Potgieter has the kind of player profile that makes IPL franchises break their banks. A hard-hitting batter who can bat anywhere and a seam bowler with a pretty good pace, it’s a perfect combination. Potgieter didn’t get many opportunities in the first two SA20 editions, though he did show glimpses of his potential. This season, however, he has had a dream start. He struck 25* off 12 and claimed a five-for in the season opener. He then blasted 44* off 22 and 29 off 18 in the following two outings. If he keeps up this form, it won’t be long until we see him lighting up the IPL.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius

The 19-year old left-hand batter has taken the SA20 by storm with dazzling performances for Paarl Royals. Lhuan-dre Pretorius sits at the top of the batting charts with 206 runs from three innings at a strike rate of 179. South Africa’s star in the Under-19 World Cup, hit 97 off 51 on his SA20 debut against Sunrisers Eastern Cape and struck 83 off 52 versus MI Cape Town. With clean ball-striking, wicketkeeping option and age on his side, Lhuan-dre Pretorius could attract IPL franchises in near future.

The Paarl Royals openers had a bit of fun setting the platform 🏏 #BetwaySA20 #PRvMICT #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/Pxa6yraoJM — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 15, 2025

George Linde

George Linde might be 33 years old but he is at the peak of his career. The left-arm orthodox spinner with an ability to hit the ball long, Linde has the skill set to attract T20 leagues around the world. IPL generally hasn’t been a great place for overseas spinners but Linde can bat anywhere. In the ongoing SA20, he smashed 48 not-out off 33 to rescue MI Cape Town from 30/4. Recently, he struck 48 off 24 and picked 4 for 21 against Pakistan.

Leus du Plooy

Although currently eligible to be an England player, Leus du Plooy has spent most of his early cricketing career in South Africa. The elegant left-hand batter has made a name for himself through SA20, with a sensational record for Joburg Super Kings. Du Plooy has made 688 runs in the league at an impressive average of 45.86 while striking at 145.45. Adaptability in the middle order and a good range against pace and spin makes him an attractive prospect.

Matthew Breetzke

The 26-year old batter, who plays for Durban’s Super Giants, has all the potential in the world to be a T20 superstar around the globe. Having a very attacking mindset, Matthew Breetzke has the skill set to take on any bowler and possesses good temperament. Breetzke had an outstanding SA20 season last year, being the third highest run-getter with 416 runs at 32 average and 135 strike rate. He started this season well with 33 off 20 against Pretoria Capitals.