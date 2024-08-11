5 Teams in Race to Sign Ricky Ponting in Coaching Role for IPL 2025

While Ricky Ponting remains a sought-after figure, the choice of team will likely depend on his vision aligning with the franchise's goals and the level of commitment each party is willing to undertake.

Ricky Ponting, having parted ways with Delhi Capitals, is a hot commodity in the IPL coaching market as the 2025 season approaches. After seven seasons with Delhi Capitals, Ponting's exit was attributed to the team's desire for a coach who can engage more deeply with the squad throughout the year, a commitment Ponting couldn't meet due to his other engagements.

Ponting has expressed a strong desire to continue coaching in the IPL but has ruled out international coaching roles, such as the England head coach position, citing the time commitments required for such roles as incompatible with his current lifestyle. This leaves several IPL teams interested in securing his services, including five franchises that might be on the lookout for a new head coach or mentor for the upcoming season.

Punjab Kings

According to recent reports, Punjab Kings are not expected to renew Trevor Bayliss’ contract this year and they could be tempted to bring in Ponting due to their long-standing quest for an IPL title. Punjab have not reached the playoffs since 2014 and Ponting’s vast experience could provide the edge needed to break their title drought.

Although they could be also on the lookout for Indian coaches, but Ponting still stands a fair chance as there are very few Indian candidates with Ponting's experience and profile. Moreover, the Kings will be eager to bring some much needed Australian winning mindset into their dug out.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals are in a transition phase, especially with current head coach Kumar Sangakkara potentially taking up a new role with England. Ponting's tactical expertise and his ability to develop young talent could be appealing to the Royals as they aim to replicate their 2008 championship success.

Although reports have stated that Rahul Dravid is the frontrunner to take over the role, but anything can happen at the last minute. Ponting has already shown how well he works with youngsters at Delhi Capitals, and that will help him in giving a tough competition to Dravid.

Gujarat Titans

As the defending champions of 2024, Gujarat Titans may consider a change in leadership to maintain their competitive edge. Reports have already stated that the entire coaching staff is expected to change heading into the next IPL season.

Even if the entire staff doesn't change, the position left by Gary Kirsten’ departure to become Pakistan head coach is still vacant and that's where Ponting might come in. While not as prominently linked as other teams, Ponting’s proven track record could appeal to them as they seek to reinforce their winning formula.

The Titans didn't have the best time last season under their young captain Shubman Gill, so Ponting seems like the perfect candidate as he has worked with young captains at Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals previously.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Ponting has the highest chances of joining KKR as compared to other franchises. His association with Kolkata Knight Riders dates back to the inaugural IPL season in 2008, where he played as a marquee player.

With Gautam Gambhir leaving the mentor position to coach the Indian team, KKR might view Ponting as an ideal candidate to fill the leadership void. KKR won the IPL title last season but their team is expected to undergo a massive change due to the retention limits heading into the mega auction. So, Ponting is the ideal candidate to lead them during this massive overhaul.

Mumbai Indians

Ponting has a rich history with Mumbai Indians, having coached them to a title before being replaced by Mahela Jayawardene. Given their recent struggles, finishing a disappointing 10th in 2024, MI might consider bringing back Ponting to help restore their former glory.

The team environment hasn't been best with Mark Boucher at the helm and it won't be surprising if MI look at replacing him. Bringing Ponting back might also help them to retain someone like Rohit Sharma, who might leave otherwise after being sacked from captaincy last season.

While Ponting remains a sought-after figure, the choice of team will likely depend on his vision aligning with the franchise's goals and the level of commitment each party is willing to undertake. His presence could be a transformative force for any IPL team looking to build or rebuild a championship-caliber squad.