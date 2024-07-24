5 teams likely to sign Rohit Sharma if Mumbai Indians release him ahead of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

In case Rohit Sharma becomes available in the mega-auction, a bidding war is expected to happen between the franchises.

With a mega-auction lined up ahead of the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), a major reshuffle is on the cards and the teams are expected to make a complete overhaul to build the strongest combinations in a bid to win the coveted trophy.

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma is one name who is likely to be available on the market. Ever since the franchise brought Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans and named him the skipper of the side earlier this year, Rohit's future at MI has looked uncertain.

Incidentally, it was Rohit who led them to all five of their IPL titles and the decision to remove him from the leadership role did not go down well with the fans. In case Rohit becomes available in the mega-auction, a bidding war is expected to happen between the franchises in the race to secure the star batter.

In this article, we take a look at five such franchises, who can bid to bring the Hitman to their team.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Rohit Sharma fits the bill since the RCB franchise is expected to go after a player who can take over the captaincy role since current skipper Faf du Plessis recently turned 40 and there is a chance that he may retire from the tournament soon.

Rohit Sharma's addition will not just give the RCB management a captaincy option, but will also see two of India's best batters, Rohit and Virat, join forces together. Also, with Rohit's success as a leader, the RCB owners and the fans can be optimistic of breaking the jinx and winning their first-ever IPL title.

Lucknow Super Giants

The Lucknow Super Giants are expected to release KL Rahul, who has captained the team for the past three seasons. This move would necessitate the selection of a new captain. If Rahul is indeed released, the franchise might target Rohit Sharma as their new leader, especially if they prefer an Indian player for the role.

While Nicholas Pooran is also a strong candidate, the team could potentially appoint the Indian T20 World Cup-winning captain for the next season if they secure him after reallocating funds from Rahul's release. Meanwhile, Rahul is rumoured for a move to RCB to take on multiple roles, including captaincy.

Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals are facing internal challenges, with speculation that the franchise may part ways with their current captain Rishabh Pant. Rumours suggest that Pant could join CSK as MS Dhoni might retire after IPL 2025, though this is unconfirmed. CSK is reportedly searching for a new wicketkeeper and captain.

Currently, Ruturaj Gaikwad is leading CSK, but if Pant moves from Delhi to CSK, he might also take on the captaincy. Should Pant decide to leave the Capitals, it is likely that Rohit Sharma could be his successor at DC.

Punjab Kings

The Punjab Kings have yet to win a trophy. They have encountered numerous challenges that have hindered their success. One significant issue has been the absence of strong, well-established captains.

Historically, the team has struggled with captaincy stability, resulting in inconsistent performances each season. The recent leadership of Shikhar Dhawan and Sam Curran during IPL 2024 also fell short of the franchise’s expectations. The Punjab Kings ended the season in sixth place, with an even record of 7 wins and 7 losses.

Consequently, the team is considering releasing both Shikhar Dhawan and Sam Curran. If this happens, acquiring Rohit Sharma could be a strategic move. However, the team must remain mindful of the salary cap, as is the case for all franchises.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings can be another possible destination for the Hitman. The only other team to win five titles apart from MI, CSK are on the lookout for a highly-rated batter who can fill the void in case MS Dhoni decides to retire after the next season.

Rohit's arrival can also give the management another extra captaincy option. Although they named talented young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad as MS Dhoni's successor, the franchise can go the other way if they indeed manage to secure Rohit Sharma for IPL 2025. Even if not, Rohit will add a lot of value solely as a batter.

