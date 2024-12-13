News
5 Uncapped IPL 2025 Picks Who Starred With the Bat in SMAT 2024
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 13, 2024 - 1:30 pm

5 Uncapped IPL 2025 Picks Who Starred With the Bat in SMAT 2024

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Their performances in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 have only heightened excitement surrounding their IPL prospects.

5 Uncapped IPL 2025 Picks Who Starred With the Bat in SMAT 2024

The IPL 2025 auction saw several uncapped players getting picked or retained before the auction, with some set to make their debut in the tournament. Their performances in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 have only heightened excitement surrounding their IPL prospects.

As the SMAT tournament unfolds, these promising young batters are showcasing their talent, and their performances could prove pivotal as they step onto the IPL stage for the first time.

Also Read: India’s Playing XI for Brisbane Test Against Australia: Multiple Changes in the Offing

Here’s a look at five uncapped players, who have impressed with the bat in SMAT 2024 and are set to make an impact in IPL 2025.

Abishek Porel

Abishek Porel, retained by Delhi Capitals for INR 4 crore before the IPL 2025 auction due to his potential and performances in IPL 2024, has continued to impress during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024. In 9 matches for Bengal, he has accumulated 335 runs, with a highest score of 81. His solid average of 41.87 and a strike rate of 158.76, including 3 fifties, underscore his batting prowess.

Given these strong performances, Delhi Capitals will be optimistic about Porel’s contribution in the upcoming IPL season. His consistency in domestic cricket has built a strong case for him to carry this form into the IPL 2025.

Priyansh Arya

Priyansh Arya, the 23-year-old who was acquired by Punjab Kings for INR 3.80 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, has been in excellent form during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024. Playing for Delhi, he has accumulated 296 runs in 8 matches, with a high score of 102. His impressive average of 42.28 and a strike rate of 181.59, which includes 1 century and 1 fifty, demonstrate his solid batting skills and ability to score quickly.

Given Punjab Kings’ inclination towards playing uncapped players, there is a strong likelihood that Priyansh could get a chance in the playing XI during the upcoming IPL season. His performances in SMAT 2024 have certainly raised expectations, and he could be an exciting prospect for the team.

Yuvraj Chaudhary

Yuvraj Chaudhary, who was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction, has been in superb form for Uttarakhand in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024. He has scored 234 runs in 5 matches, with an impressive average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 168.34. His highest score of 123, which includes 1 century and 1 fifty, has made him one of the standout players of the tournament.

Given his strong performances and the current makeup of LSG’s squad for IPL 2025, Yuvraj is likely to get an opportunity and could be included in the playing XI in the upcoming season.

Also Read: Pakistan Head Coach Refuses To Go on Test Tour to South Africa, Allegedly Resigns After Disagreement With PCB

Aryan Juyal

Aryan Juyal, who was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction, has shown solid form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 while playing for Uttar Pradesh. He has scored 220 runs in 9 matches, with a best score of 75, an average of 24.44, and a strike rate of 141.93, which includes 2 fifties.

While Juyal is most likely to be on the bench for LSG in IPL 2025, his performances in SMAT 2024 suggest that he should be ready to seize any opportunity that comes his way in the upcoming season.

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh, who was retained by Punjab Kings for INR 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, has been in good form during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024. Representing Punjab, he scored 207 runs in 6 matches, with an average of 34.50, including a fifty. His strike rate stands at an impressive 165.60, with his highest score being 62.

Prabhsimran, along with Shashank Singh, were the two players retained by PBKS before the auction, showcasing the franchise’s trust in them. As a result, Prabhsimran is expected to open the innings for PBKS in the upcoming IPL season, continuing his role as a key player for the team.

