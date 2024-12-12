News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
India’s Playing XI for Brisbane Test Against Australia
News
December 12, 2024 - 8:49 pm

India’s Playing XI for Brisbane Test Against Australia: Multiple Changes in the Offing

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The Gabba carries historical significance for India as the venue of their iconic 2021 victory, ending Australia's 33-year unbeaten run at the ground.

India’s Playing XI for Brisbane Test Against Australia

India are set to face Australia in the third Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Gabba in Brisbane, starting Saturday, December 14. With the series tied at 1-1, India might look to tweak their playing XI for this crucial encounter.

After a dominant 295-run victory in Perth, India saw Australia bounce back with a resounding 10-wicket win in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

Also Read: Indian Star Accused of ‘Indiscipline’; Team Bus Leaves Without Player After Rohit Sharma Loses His Cool: Reports

The Gabba carries historical significance for India as the venue of their iconic 2021 victory, ending Australia’s 33-year unbeaten run at the ground.

Since 2021, the Gabba has witnessed two defeats for Australia, including a pink-ball loss to the West Indies in January 2024. India, on the other hand, have remained unbeaten in red-ball Tests in Australia since their loss in Perth in 2018. With the series evenly poised, India will aim to capitalize on this opportunity and take a 2-1 lead.

Rohit Sharma’s Return to the Opening Slot

India’s batting order is expected to remain largely stable, with Rohit Sharma likely reclaiming the opening slot from KL Rahul and pairing up with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Shubman Gill is set to retain his spot at number three, while Virat Kohli will anchor the middle order at number four.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Labelled as ‘Overweight’ by Former South Africa Cricketer

Rishabh Pant will take up the wicket-keeping duties, batting at five, with Rahul potentially dropping to number six. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to round off the batting lineup at seven.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CricXtasy – Daily Cricket News and Updates (@cricxtasy)

Changes might be on the cards for the bowling attack. Ravindra Jadeja could replace R Ashwin, offering both spin options and batting depth. Harshit Rana, who impressed in the opening Test but struggled in Adelaide, might make way for Akash Deep.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are likely to retain their spots, forming the core of India’s pace attack.

India Probable Playing XI for the Third Test in Brisbane

  • Rohit Sharma (C)
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Shubman Gill
  • Virat Kohli
  • Rishabh Pant (wk)
  • KL Rahul
  • Nitish Kumar Reddy
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Mohammed Siraj
  • Akash Deep

For more updates, follow Cricxtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Brisbane Test
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

Pakistan Head Coach Refuses To Go on Test Tour to South Africa, Allegedly Resigns After Disagreement With PCB

Pakistan Head Coach Refuses To Go on Test Tour to South Africa, Allegedly Resigns After Disagreement With PCB

Aqib Javed is set to take over as interim red-ball coach.
News
12/12/2024
Team Bus Leaves Without Player After Rohit Sharma Loses His Cool

Indian Star Accused of ‘Indiscipline’; Team Bus Leaves Without Player After Rohit Sharma Loses His Cool: Reports

The lapse in discipline reportedly did not sit well with captain Rohit.
News
12/12/2024
Former South Africa player Daryll Cullinan has made shocking remarks on the current Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma Labelled as ‘Overweight’ by Former South Africa Cricketer

Several comparisons have been made with Kohli, and the Indian captain has been subjected to criticism, but such harsh remarks are rare from a mainstream cricketer.
News
12/12/2024
Suryansh Shedge has been in terrific form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and gave another glimpse of his brilliance yesterday during the quarterfinal fixture between Mumbai and Vidarbha.

Despite Ashutosh Sharma Setback, Young Prodigy Set To Spice Up Punjab Kings (PBKS) Finishing Role in IPL 2025

He has been in terrific form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and gave another glimpse of his brilliance yesterday during the quarterfinal fixture between Mumbai and Vidarbha.
Indian Premier League - IPL
12/12/2024
Jasprit Bumrah has been the most threatening Indian bowler in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy and has troubled almost every Australian batter.

‘Throw a Few More Punches’ – Aussie Batter’s Bold Warning to Jasprit Bumrah Before Third Test

Bumrah gave him a bitter taste of Test cricket quite early in his career, showing how tough this place is.
News
12/12/2024
Rohit has got out to the deliveries straightening or going away from him, while Virat has chased deliveries outside the off-stump line to lose his wicket against pacers.

‘Have Those Tough Conversations’ – Former India Coach Wants Selectors To Have an Honest Talk With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Rohit has got out to the deliveries straightening or going away from him, while Virat has chased deliveries outside the off-stump line to lose his wicket against pacers.
News
12/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy