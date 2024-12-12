India’s Playing XI for Brisbane Test Against Australia: Multiple Changes in the Offing

The Gabba carries historical significance for India as the venue of their iconic 2021 victory, ending Australia's 33-year unbeaten run at the ground.

India are set to face Australia in the third Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Gabba in Brisbane, starting Saturday, December 14. With the series tied at 1-1, India might look to tweak their playing XI for this crucial encounter.

After a dominant 295-run victory in Perth, India saw Australia bounce back with a resounding 10-wicket win in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

Also Read: Indian Star Accused of ‘Indiscipline’; Team Bus Leaves Without Player After Rohit Sharma Loses His Cool: Reports

The Gabba carries historical significance for India as the venue of their iconic 2021 victory, ending Australia’s 33-year unbeaten run at the ground.

Since 2021, the Gabba has witnessed two defeats for Australia, including a pink-ball loss to the West Indies in January 2024. India, on the other hand, have remained unbeaten in red-ball Tests in Australia since their loss in Perth in 2018. With the series evenly poised, India will aim to capitalize on this opportunity and take a 2-1 lead.

Rohit Sharma’s Return to the Opening Slot

India’s batting order is expected to remain largely stable, with Rohit Sharma likely reclaiming the opening slot from KL Rahul and pairing up with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Shubman Gill is set to retain his spot at number three, while Virat Kohli will anchor the middle order at number four.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Labelled as ‘Overweight’ by Former South Africa Cricketer

Rishabh Pant will take up the wicket-keeping duties, batting at five, with Rahul potentially dropping to number six. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to round off the batting lineup at seven.

Changes might be on the cards for the bowling attack. Ravindra Jadeja could replace R Ashwin, offering both spin options and batting depth. Harshit Rana, who impressed in the opening Test but struggled in Adelaide, might make way for Akash Deep.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are likely to retain their spots, forming the core of India’s pace attack.

India Probable Playing XI for the Third Test in Brisbane

Rohit Sharma (C)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Rishabh Pant (wk)

KL Rahul

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Ravindra Jadeja

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Akash Deep

For more updates, follow Cricxtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.