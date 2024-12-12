News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Former South Africa player Daryll Cullinan has made shocking remarks on the current Indian captain Rohit Sharma.
News
December 12, 2024 - 12:28 pm

Rohit Sharma Labelled as ‘Overweight’ by Former South Africa Cricketer

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Several comparisons have been made with Kohli, and the Indian captain has been subjected to criticism, but such harsh remarks are rare from a mainstream cricketer.

Former South Africa player Daryll Cullinan has made shocking remarks on the current Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Former South Africa player Daryll Cullinan has made shocking remarks on the current Indian captain Rohit Sharma. On InsideSport, he criticised Rohit for his fitness, labelling him overweight and unfit to play Test matches.

“Look at Rohit, then at Virat. Notice the difference in their physical condition. Rohit is overweight, and not a long-term cricketer anymore. Rohit is not in a good physical condition to play in a four or a five-match Test series.”

Indeed, it is a surprising statement from Cullinan, who played 70 Tests and 138 ODIs for South Africa in a seven-year-long career. According to InsideSport, Cullinan also labelled Rohit a “flat track bully” and pointed out his issues with bounce.

Also Read: Despite Ashutosh Sharma Setback, Young Prodigy Set To Spice Up Punjab Kings (PBKS) Finishing Role in IPL 2025

Several comparisons have been made with Kohli, and the Indian captain has been subjected to criticism, but such harsh remarks are rare from a mainstream cricketer. Cullinan’s statement has quickly gone viral, with fans divided into two main parts; one supporting the former South African player for his rude comments, while the other section finding his words unnecessary and avoidable.

Rohit Sharma going through a lean patch in Test cricket

Daryll Cullinan’s statement comes when Rohit Sharma goes through a lean patch as a batter and captain in Test cricket. Since the start of the home season in September earlier this year, the Indian captain has 142 runs at an average of 11.83 in 12 innings, including one fifty.

He has reached the two-figure mark only four times and has shown an obvious pattern in his dismissals. The Aussie quicks were smart enough to exploit it during the Day-Night Test in Adelaide, aided by the exaggerated movement of the pink ball.

Further, his captaincy decisions have raised numerous questions, and India have lost four consecutive Test matches under his leadership. New Zealand whitewashed them at home before facing a humbling defeat against Australia in the second Test.

He is under immense pressure to step up because questions have been raised over his place in the team, especially as a captain. The next Test will decide several things, and a few harsh calls might follow if Rohit doesn’t perform.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Daryll Cullinan
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

Team Bus Leaves Without Player After Rohit Sharma Loses His Cool

Indian Star Accused of ‘Indiscipline’; Team Bus Leaves Without Player After Rohit Sharma Loses His Cool: Reports

The lapse in discipline reportedly did not sit well with captain Rohit.
News
12/12/2024
Suryansh Shedge has been in terrific form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and gave another glimpse of his brilliance yesterday during the quarterfinal fixture between Mumbai and Vidarbha.

Despite Ashutosh Sharma Setback, Young Prodigy Set To Spice Up Punjab Kings (PBKS) Finishing Role in IPL 2025

He has been in terrific form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and gave another glimpse of his brilliance yesterday during the quarterfinal fixture between Mumbai and Vidarbha.
Indian Premier League - IPL
12/12/2024
Jasprit Bumrah has been the most threatening Indian bowler in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy and has troubled almost every Australian batter.

‘Throw a Few More Punches’ – Aussie Batter’s Bold Warning to Jasprit Bumrah Before Third Test

Bumrah gave him a bitter taste of Test cricket quite early in his career, showing how tough this place is.
News
12/12/2024
Rohit has got out to the deliveries straightening or going away from him, while Virat has chased deliveries outside the off-stump line to lose his wicket against pacers.

‘Have Those Tough Conversations’ – Former India Coach Wants Selectors To Have an Honest Talk With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Rohit has got out to the deliveries straightening or going away from him, while Virat has chased deliveries outside the off-stump line to lose his wicket against pacers.
News
12/12/2024
RCB Discard Anuj Rawat Belts IPL 2025 Auction Recruit Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB Discard Belts IPL 2025 Auction Recruit Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Chinnaswamy Stadium in a Brutal Assault in the SMAT Quarter-Final

After his disciplined first two overs, Bhuvneshwar ended up conceding 29 runs in his final two overs.
News
11/12/2024
Rajasthan Royals' Latest Recruit Involved in Heated Argument with LSG Player During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Quarterfinal

Rajasthan Royals’ Latest Recruit Involved in Heated Argument with LSG Player During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Quarterfinal

The umpires intervened to calm down the situation, but the aggression between the two was palpable.
News
11/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy