Rohit Sharma Labelled as ‘Overweight’ by Former South Africa Cricketer

Several comparisons have been made with Kohli, and the Indian captain has been subjected to criticism, but such harsh remarks are rare from a mainstream cricketer.

Former South Africa player Daryll Cullinan has made shocking remarks on the current Indian captain Rohit Sharma. On InsideSport, he criticised Rohit for his fitness, labelling him overweight and unfit to play Test matches.

“Look at Rohit, then at Virat. Notice the difference in their physical condition. Rohit is overweight, and not a long-term cricketer anymore. Rohit is not in a good physical condition to play in a four or a five-match Test series.”

Indeed, it is a surprising statement from Cullinan, who played 70 Tests and 138 ODIs for South Africa in a seven-year-long career. According to InsideSport, Cullinan also labelled Rohit a “flat track bully” and pointed out his issues with bounce.

Cullinan's statement has quickly gone viral, with fans divided into two main parts; one supporting the former South African player for his rude comments, while the other section finding his words unnecessary and avoidable.

Rohit Sharma going through a lean patch in Test cricket

Daryll Cullinan’s statement comes when Rohit Sharma goes through a lean patch as a batter and captain in Test cricket. Since the start of the home season in September earlier this year, the Indian captain has 142 runs at an average of 11.83 in 12 innings, including one fifty.

He has reached the two-figure mark only four times and has shown an obvious pattern in his dismissals. The Aussie quicks were smart enough to exploit it during the Day-Night Test in Adelaide, aided by the exaggerated movement of the pink ball.

Further, his captaincy decisions have raised numerous questions, and India have lost four consecutive Test matches under his leadership. New Zealand whitewashed them at home before facing a humbling defeat against Australia in the second Test.

He is under immense pressure to step up because questions have been raised over his place in the team, especially as a captain. The next Test will decide several things, and a few harsh calls might follow if Rohit doesn’t perform.

