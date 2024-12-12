News
Team Bus Leaves Without Player After Rohit Sharma Loses His Cool
News
December 12, 2024 - 3:13 pm

Indian Star Accused of ‘Indiscipline’; Team Bus Leaves Without Player After Rohit Sharma Loses His Cool: Reports

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The lapse in discipline reportedly did not sit well with captain Rohit.

Team Bus Leaves Without Player After Rohit Sharma Loses His Cool

The Indian team, which was scheduled to leave for Brisbane from Adelaide yesterday morning (December 11) for the upcoming third Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test shockingly left without one player, a Sportstak report claimed.

What happened was while all the players were expected to arrive at 8.30 am (local time) at the hotel lobby for departure, talented young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was missing.

Jaiswal, who is usually known to be a punctual person, arrived late and eventually reached the lobby 20 minutes after the bus had already departed.

While the reason for his delay remained unclear, the lapse in discipline reportedly did not sit well with captain Rohit.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Labelled as ‘Overweight’ by Former South Africa Cricketer

Rohit Sharma loses his cool by the indiscipline of Yashasvi Jaiswal

It is now known that India skipper Rohit Sharma was left irked by Jaiswal’s no-show and had even asked the logistic manager of the team to look for him.

“The manager and the team’s security officer also got off the bus. After a brief discussion, everyone sat back in the bus, and it was set off without Yashasvi Jaiswal,” the report said.

“The team management had arranged for a car for him, and the team’s senior security officer departed with Yashasvi in the car to the airport,” the report added.

The Indian team will be going into the third Test on the back of a defeat after succumbing the second BGT Test in Adelaide. The series is now evenly poised at 1-1 after India had already won the opener in Perth.

The Gabba Test will definitely bring back memories from the 2020-21 series where Rishabh Pant’s heroics ensured India breached the fortress after a 32-year unbeaten run by the Aussies and they will be hoping to do an encore this time around as well.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Rohit Sharma
Yashasvi Jaiswal

