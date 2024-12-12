Pakistan Head Coach Refuses To Go on Test Tour to South Africa, Allegedly Resigns After Disagreement With PCB

Aqib Javed is set to take over as interim red-ball coach.

According to Cricbuzz, Pakistan cricket faces yet another setback as Jason Gillespie, the team’s red-ball coach, has reportedly resigned ahead of the crucial two-Test series against South Africa.

Gillespie, who joined the Pakistan setup earlier this year, was scheduled to travel with the squad on Thursday but was noticeably absent. Sources have suggested Cricbuzz that he has sent in his resignation, citing dissatisfaction with the PCB’s recent decisions.

The former Australian pacer’s tenure saw mixed results, including a surprising home series loss to Bangladesh and a remarkable comeback victory against England. However, Gillespie was reportedly sidelined during key decision-making processes in the England series.

The final blow came with the PCB’s decision not to renew the contract of assistant coach Tim Nielsen, a move that seems to have prompted Gillespie’s abrupt departure.

Aqib Javed to Lead as Interim Coach

In the wake of Gillespie’s resignation, Aqib Javed is set to take over as interim red-ball coach. Javed, a former Pakistan pacer, is already serving as the interim coach for the white-ball team until the Champions Trophy.

Currently in South Africa with the squad, Javed will oversee Pakistan’s preparations for the two Tests in Centurion and Cape Town, which are part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

The PCB now faces a critical challenge in ensuring stability within its coaching setup. With two foreign coaches, Gillespie and Gary Kirsten, stepping down within six months, the board must address internal management issues to retain top-tier talent and maintain Pakistan’s competitive edge.

