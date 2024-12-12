X-Factor Rajasthan Royals Pacer Set for Much-Awaited ODI Debut After Breaching 150kph in T20 Internationals

He was picked up by RR at last month's IPL 2025 auction for INR 1.5 crores.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pace sensation Kwena Maphaka is set to make his ODI debut after being named in the 15-member South Africa squad announced earlier today (December 12) for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan, slated to start from December 17.

The Proteas are ready to take on Pakistan in an epic ODI series right here on home soil… pic.twitter.com/P8OmZ5FGA3 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 12, 2024

Maphaka, who was picked up by RR at last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction for INR 1.5 crores, has already impressed with his pace, clocking over 150kmph during the recent first T20I match against Pakistan.

The teams are currently locking horns in a three-match T20I series.

The 18-year-old is also the youngest South African cricketer to make international debut, when he did against West Indies back in August this year.

Maphaka’s first claim to fame was when he finished as the highest wicket-taker in ICC U19 WC 2024 with 21 scalps in six matches. Following that, Mumbai Indians (MI) signed Kwena Maphaka as a replacement player where he made two appearances, conceding 89 runs while picking just a solitary wicket.

Another Proteas fast bowler joins long injury list

In a major setback for the South Africa cricket team, fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been sidelined from the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan and will also miss the upcoming ODI matches.

Nortje is nursing a broken toe, adding to South Africa’s growing list of injuries in a packed international calendar. The Proteas are already without Lungi Ngidi (hip injury), Gerald Coetzee (groin strain), Wiaan Mulder (broken finger), and Nandre Burger (lower back stress fracture).

South Africa squad for Pakistan ODI series

Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

