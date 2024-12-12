News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Rajasthan Royals pacer Kwena Maphaka to make ODI debut
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 12, 2024 - 4:22 pm

X-Factor Rajasthan Royals Pacer Set for Much-Awaited ODI Debut After Breaching 150kph in T20 Internationals

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was picked up by RR at last month's IPL 2025 auction for INR 1.5 crores.

Rajasthan Royals pacer Kwena Maphaka to make ODI debut

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pace sensation Kwena Maphaka is set to make his ODI debut after being named in the 15-member South Africa squad announced earlier today (December 12) for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan, slated to start from December 17.

Maphaka, who was picked up by RR at last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction for INR 1.5 crores, has already impressed with his pace, clocking over 150kmph during the recent first T20I match against Pakistan.

The teams are currently locking horns in a three-match T20I series.

The 18-year-old is also the youngest South African cricketer to make international debut, when he did against West Indies back in August this year.

Maphaka’s first claim to fame was when he finished as the highest wicket-taker in ICC U19 WC 2024 with 21 scalps in six matches. Following that, Mumbai Indians (MI) signed Kwena Maphaka as a replacement player where he made two appearances, conceding 89 runs while picking just a solitary wicket. 

Another Proteas fast bowler joins long injury list

In a major setback for the South Africa cricket team, fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been sidelined from the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan and will also miss the upcoming ODI matches.

Nortje is nursing a broken toe, adding to South Africa’s growing list of injuries in a packed international calendar. The Proteas are already without Lungi Ngidi (hip injury), Gerald Coetzee (groin strain), Wiaan Mulder (broken finger), and Nandre Burger (lower back stress fracture).

ALSO READ: 3 Biggest Six-Hitters for RCB in IPL 2025; Call for Longest Six Competition From Another Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player

South Africa squad for Pakistan ODI series

Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025 auction
Kwena Maphaka
Rajasthan Royals
SA vs PAK

Related posts

KKR's latest signing Anrich Nortje sidelined with fractured toe.

Bad News for KKR Ahead of IPL 2025! Overseas Pacer Sidelined With Fractured Toe

He was bought by KKR for INR 6.5 crores at the IPL 2025 auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
12/12/2024
3 Biggest Six-Hitters for RCB in IPL 2025

3 Biggest Six-Hitters for RCB in IPL 2025; Call for Longest Six Competition From Another Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player

RCB has quite some firepower in their batting lineup.
Indian Premier League - IPL
12/12/2024
Suryansh Shedge has been in terrific form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and gave another glimpse of his brilliance yesterday during the quarterfinal fixture between Mumbai and Vidarbha.

Despite Ashutosh Sharma Setback, Young Prodigy Set To Spice Up Punjab Kings (PBKS) Finishing Role in IPL 2025

He has been in terrific form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and gave another glimpse of his brilliance yesterday during the quarterfinal fixture between Mumbai and Vidarbha.
Indian Premier League - IPL
12/12/2024
RCB Discard Anuj Rawat Belts IPL 2025 Auction Recruit Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB Discard Belts IPL 2025 Auction Recruit Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Chinnaswamy Stadium in a Brutal Assault in the SMAT Quarter-Final

After his disciplined first two overs, Bhuvneshwar ended up conceding 29 runs in his final two overs.
News
11/12/2024
Ajinkya Rahane

‘No Bahane This Time’ – KKR Fans Plead for Ajinkya Rahane’s Inclusion in Playing XI After Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Heroics

KKR bought Rahane for INR 1.5 crores at the IPL 2025 auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
11/12/2024
Rajasthan Royals' Latest Recruit Involved in Heated Argument with LSG Player During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Quarterfinal

Rajasthan Royals’ Latest Recruit Involved in Heated Argument with LSG Player During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Quarterfinal

The umpires intervened to calm down the situation, but the aggression between the two was palpable.
News
11/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy