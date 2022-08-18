Harsha Bhogle expresses doubts over KKR's latest signing

Kolkata Knight Riders was looking for someone to fill the shoes of Brendon McCullum. The former KKR coach resigned in May after the season ended and took up the position of the head coach for England's Test team. Finally, KKR's hunt for a new coach came to an end as the franchise announced Chandrakant Pandit as their new coach.

Harsha Bhogle calls it a "bold" move from KKR

It is a very interesting, and very bold, move from @KKRiders to go with Chandu Pandit as head coach. Chandu has carved for himself a great reputation in domestic cricket with Mumbai first, but more dramatically with Vidarbha & Madhya Pradesh. His do-it-my-way style has ...(1/3) — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 17, 2022



While the KKR management and fans are happy, Harsha Bhogle is doubtful about this new signing. In a series of tweets, Harsha expressed his opinion on Chandrakant Pandit. He tweeted, "It is a very interesting, and very bold, move from @KKRiders to go with Chandu Pandit as head coach. Chandu has carved for himself a great reputation in domestic cricket with Mumbai first, but more dramatically with Vidarbha & Madhya Pradesh."

He further added, "His do-it-my-way style has worked very well with players just below international level where he has held their hand sometimes but pushed them hard at others. Whether the style works with seasoned, successful international cricketers, with a mind of their own, is what will hold my attention this IPL. It will be a great breakthrough for home-bred successful Indian coaches if he is successful and for that alone, @KKRiders deserve great credit."

Following his retirement from playing cricket in 2000–2001, Chandrakant Pandit discovered coaching to be his true purpose. Pandit has coached six Ranji-winning teams with three different State units during the past 20 years. He has a long history of success as a cricket coach in India, having coached Mumbai to three consecutive Ranji Trophy victories in 2002–03, 2003–04, and 2015–16. Later, he led Vidarbha to the 2017–18 and 2018–19 Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup victories. Pandit was the head coach of the Madhya Pradesh team that won the 2021–22 Ranji Trophy for the first time. He also played in five Tests and 36 ODIs.

