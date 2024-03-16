'Fallen off the radar totally' - Aakash Chopra backs this Rajasthan Royals player to reclaim his position in the Indian T20I side

Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 at Jaipur.

IPL offers many players and youngsters to make a comeback into international cricket. In IPL 2024, there are several players who will have an eye on the national team selection. The season will start on March 22, with Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match.

Since the T20 World Cup is approaching straight after the IPL, it offers a great opportunity for several players to perform and become a part of the national squad. Yuzvendra Chahal is one of those players. Chahal has been out of India's selection radar for some time now and IPL 2024 will be a perfect platform for him to mark his return.

Just a few months ago, Chahal was in India's plans for the T20 World Cup. But since the emergence of Kuldeep Yadav and brilliant performances from Ravi Bishnoi, Chahal has found it tough to be in the squad. He is a seasoned leg-spinner and will use all his experience to reclaim his postion in India's T20 side.

Aakash Chopra backs Yuzvendra Chahal to reclaim his position in the Indian T20I side

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, former India opener Aakash Chopra stated that IPL 2024 would be a great opportunity for Chahal to get his position back.

"It's an opportunity for Yuzi Chahal. He has fallen off the radar totally. So he would want to make the most of this opportunity - 'If I make this IPL my own, how will you ignore me'? So it's a great opportunity for Yuzi," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also named Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Dhruv Jurel among the players with great opportunities in this season.

"There are many opportunities. Yashasvi Jaiswal has the opportunity to win the Orange Cap. Jos Buttler has the opportunity to show his dominance once again. Sanju Samson has the opportunity to be selected for the T20 World Cup, and the same can be said about Dhruv Jurel," Chopra added.

Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL 2024 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 at Jaipur. They will be led by Sanju Samson. RR finished as runners-up in IPL 2022 but failed to reach the playoffs in the previous season.

