'He fell prey to greed but..:' Aakash Chopra backing Rajasthan Royals player to win Orange Cap in IPL 2024

Former cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra recently analyzed Rajasthan Royals’ possible big performers ahead of the team’s upcoming match against Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 28.

Rajasthan Royals won their first Home game against Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs and currently stand on the 2nd spot on the IPL 2024 points table. Chopra applauded the performances by the Sanju Samson led franchise in the previous match while predicting the possible match winners for Rajasthan Royals-Delhi Capitals clash.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Chopra discussed that despite a low score in the previous match, the Royals’ star opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to conclude the season with the Orange Cap.

Yashasvi scored 24 runs off 12 deliveries in the previous game with a strike rate of 200 after hitting three fours and a six. The batter was dismissed by Mohsin Khan as he was caught by Krunal Pandya on Mid-on.

Aakash Chopra Indicates Yashasvi Jaiswal Might Thrash Delhi Capitals bowlers in IPL 2024

While looking back at Jaiswal’s knock in the previous match, Chopra highlighted that the young Indian batter fell to his greed of smashing yet another boundary after hitting two back-to-back fours, which made him fall prey to the bowler’s trap.

Aakash Chopra said, "I still believe Yashasvi Jaiswal will have the Orange Cap on his head eventually. He fell prey to greed in the last match when he was batting well. One thing is need and the other thing is greed. Need is fine. He hit two fours, that was needed, and then he went to hit another one, that was greed.”

The former cricketer called out Jaiswal as a possible threat to the Delhi Capitals bowlers who show faith in Indian bowling attack and restrict foreign bowlers. In the video, Chopra also talked about the reason why he kept Yashasvi Jaiswal in the focus.

"Yashasvi, you are an amazing player, you are my favorite player, and that's why I have kept you as the player in focus once again. My expectation is that Delhi's bowling, which is looking 50-50 in any case because they don't play overseas bowlers, can be destroyed by you”, Chopra added.

Jaiswal has been in stellar form for India and was also Rajasthan Royal's highest run-getter in the previous edition of the IPL.