AB de Villiers names most impressive player of IPL 2023

One of the greatest cricketers ever to grace the game, AB de Villiers, has shared his opinions about the different players and teams throughout the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is also constantly active on social media platforms, where he has opined his views before, during and after the conclusion of the games.

There have been several players receiving heavy praise from the great AB de Villiers for their supreme performances on the field this IPL. The young prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal is the latest one to get appreciation from the former Proteas wicketkeeper batter.

Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed one and all with his supreme skillsets throughout this season of the IPL while playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR). The southpaw was one of the best batters during the league stages of IPL 2023, as he piled up runs in almost every game.

In the 14 innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal assembled 625 runs at a high average of 48.07 and a strike rate of 163.61 this year. Moreover, the 21-year-old also amassed five half-centuries and a century in the league.

AB de Villiers names Yashasvi Jaiswal as the most impressive player

However, AB de Villiers has selected Yashasvi Jaiswal as the most impressive player from a season where it is very difficult to pinpoint a particular player.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal for me, and by a long margin for sure. He is a young player and has got all the shots in the book. He has a calm and composed temperament at the wicket, and I love what he does, dominating the bowlers and always looks like he is in control,” exclaimed AB de Villiers on Jio Cinema.

While talking about Shubman Gill, de Villiers opined that Gill is older than Yashasvi Jaiswal, also adding that Yashasvi has the game to become a batting sensation.

“Shubman is a little bit older, I think Jaiswal's got a long way to go, and he has all the credentials to become a great.”

