IPL 2023 Final: Who wins if there is a washout even on the reserve day?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams were the most consistent team in the league stages, and, as a result, they are going to face each other in the summit clash as well.

However, the rain has played a spoilsport, as the final game is interrupted due to a heavy downpour. The fans, who lined up in numbers to watch the home team Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni play for the last time this season, are frustrated with the continuous rain.

Not only the on-field spectators but every viewer is frustrated by the rain in Ahmedabad. No one wants a rain-interrupted final game, as a full 20-over game is precisely what everyone deserves.

A full 20-over game will be the accurate parameter to judge the winner, as the T20 format is already short, and anything less than 20 overs removes the original meaning of a final. Hence, all the fans would want to see a full 20-over game, even if it starts late.

What if the game doesn’t happen even on the reserve day?

According to the playing conditions, the match will be tried to be finished on its original day only. The cut-off time for a full 20-over game is 9:35 PM, which is past now, so if the match happens tonight, it will be a shortened one.

The cut-off time for a 5-over contest is 12:06 AM, so the possibility of the game is still on. But if the rain doesn’t allow the match to happen at all tonight, there is a reserve day on Monday (May 29) to decide the winner.

However, if the match doesn’t happen even on the next day, Gujarat Titans (GT) will be crowned as the champions of IPL 2023. According to the IPL playing conditions, if the match doesn’t happen even on the reserve day, the team that finished highest in the league table after 70 games of the regular season shall be declared the winner.

So, the rules say that a complete washout will favour Gujarat Titans. However, the match officials will try every possible way to extract the outcome of the big final.

