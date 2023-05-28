WATCH: Viral video from IPL final venue shows woman pushing, hitting police officer

Talking of the final, the match is delayed due to rain and the fans in the Narendra Modi Stadium are visibly frustrated.

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) has finally reached D-day with the season finale scheduled for Sunday, May 28, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are determined to secure their fifth title, bringing them on par with the Mumbai Indians (MI). Simultaneously, the Gujarat Titans have their sights set on making history by becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in their first two seasons of participation. Last season, they achieved a remarkable feat by clinching the championship in their debut year.

However, the high-octane encounter had to face an untimely delay due to incessant rainfall, causing visible frustration among the passionate fans in the Narendra Modi Stadium. Adding to the fuss at the stadium, a video capturing a woman pushing a policeman in the stands has gone viral online, sparking a flurry of reactions from fans.

This woman slapped and hit this male officer like anything and the helpless guy couldn't do anything. Is this woman empowerment? pic.twitter.com/m4sMZg0Lds — ∆ (@TheNaziLad) May 28, 2023



Who will win IPL 2023 if play is abandoned?

The Qualifier Two match between GT and Mumbai Indians on May 26 at Ahmedabad also faced disruption as the game started with a delay of approximately thirty minutes. However, the match eventually took place without the loss of any overs and went smoothly for the Titans as they emerged victorious. However, the much-anticipated final between GT and CSK looks still jinxed as heavy rain continues to pour down in Ahmedabad, painting an unfavorable picture of the city's conditions.

Regarding the playing rules for the final, if the game commences at 9:35 PM IST, the number of overs won't be reduced. However, if the start time exceeds that, a reduction in overs will be implemented. In case it continues to rain and the game starts at 12:05 AM tomorrow, a five-over shootout will take place. Additionally, a reserve day, May 29, has been designated to account for any further weather-related disruptions. In case there is no play possible, then the team which was on top of the table during the league stage (Gujarat Titans) will be declared champions.

