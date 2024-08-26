GT star shows his batting prowess in the Maharaja T20 Trophy; scores 43 runs in 25 balls with five sixes

Several IPL stars in various teams have lit up the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2024 with superior performances in their respective departments.

Several IPL stars in various teams have lit up the KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2024 with superior performances in their respective departments. Among the many top performers has been a Gujarat Titans (GT) batter, touted as one of the most exciting hitters in the domestic circuit, and he has shown glimpses of the same in patches in IPL.

Abhinav Manohar was again on fire during the encounter between Mangaluru Dragons and Shivamogga Lions in Bengaluru yesterday. He amassed 43 runs in 25 balls, including five sixes, three of which came in consecutive deliveries against Advith Shetty, to win the game for his team.

Batting at No.4, Manohar showed his batting prowess and made the game one-sided with his ruthless hitting. Consequently, his team chased down the target of 153 in 18.4 overs in the second innings.

Also Read: 'Lack of awareness about home conditions' - Former Pakistani captain slams decision-makers after an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat

Manohar won the Player of the Match award for his supreme hitting that saw his team through, even though they lost plenty of wickets during the case. He was the top-scorer for his team, striking at a massive 172 and dealing only in sixes.

Abhinav Manohar becomes the leading run-scorer of the season

Abhinav Manohar’s brilliance wasn’t limited to this game only, for he has been the most consistent batter of the tournament. He is the leading run-scorer of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024, with 372 runs at an average of 62 and a 186 strike rate, including four fifties.

The best part is his six-hitting ability; Manohar has hit 36 sixes compared to eight fours in the tournament. He is among the best six hitters in the country, especially against pacers, and has shown his range in the competition.

His last five scores read: 43, 70, 46, 55 & 17. It shows Manohar hasn’t compromised consistency despite being a prolific six-hitter, batting at such a high strike rate.

Telegram Group Join Now

Gujarat Titans (GT) might see him as an option to retain from the uncapped category since the league will allow teams to keep an uncapped Indian additionally before the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, if Manohar comes into the auction, several sides will go after him, and the 29-year-old will fetch a whopping amount.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.