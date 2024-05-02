Abhinav Mukund credits this Rajasthan Royals player for Yuzvendra Chahal's success in the IPL

Abhinav Mukund was against the idea of playing Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal together as he felt that might not work for India in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rajasthan Royals have been in top form in IPL 2024 so far. They have put up a collective performance with both the batters and the bowlers doing their job in a commendable manner. One of the success stories for them has been the performance of Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chahal has picked up 13 wickets in 9 matches so far at an average of 23.53. He has been a crucial player for Rajasthan Royals in the middle overs. Looking at his impressive performances, the Indian selectors included Yuzvendra Chahal in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. He is the second specialist spinner in the squad alongisde Kuldeep Yadav.

Abhinav Mukund credits Ravichandran Ashwin for Yuzvendra Chahal's success

Former India opener Abhinav Mukund credited Ravichandran Ashwin for Yuzvendra Chahal's success this year. While speaking on Jio Cinema, Mukund mentioned that Chahal's IPL success is due to the presence of a defensive spinner like R Ashwin in RR's bowling line-up. He also added that the combination of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal might not work considering the modern day T20 cricket.

"I don't think Kuldeep and Chahal together would work well in an XI, considering where T20 cricket stands at present. It's a very risky option. I would rather pair Kuldeep up with a defensive spinner, and I maybe biased but I think Chahal's recent success in the IPL is a lot due to the presence of a defensive spinner like Ashwin in the RR XI," Mukund reasoned.

Alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal has formed a solid spin bowling pair which is doing a wonderful job in IPL 2024 for their team. Both the spinners have used their experience to great effect and have hunted in pairs.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have won eight out of nine games they have played till now. This has put them at the top position in the points table and they are already looking like the favourites to win the trophy this year.

Also read: Rohit Sharma refuses to reveal why India picked four spinners in T20 World Cup 2024 squad

India have selected four spinners in the squad for T20 World Cup 2024. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are the specialist spinners while Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are the spin-bowling allrounders in the team.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.