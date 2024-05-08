'Fielder touching rope shouldn't matter' - Former India Test opener suggests law change after Sanju Samson's controversial dismissal

Sanju Samson was controversially adjudged out by the TV umpire after his catch was taken very close to the boundary line.

Sanju Samson's controversial dismissal at Delhi has triggered a debate regarding the catches taken close to the boundary line. During the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Samson smashed a slower length ball bowled in the 16th over of RR's innings towards long-on.

The fielder at long-on boundary, Shai Hope, took the catch around chest height just inside the boundary line. The ball was hit flat and the power at which the ball was hit, meant that Hope had to struggle to keep himself inside the boundary line. The replays showed that the boundary didn't move, but it felt like Hope was touching the boundary twice ever so slightly.

The TV umpire checked it through various angles and ultimately adjudged Samson out. The RR captain was visibly disappointed with the marginal decision as he argued with the on-field umpires about the verdict.

Abhinav Mukund suggests law change after Sanju Samson's controversial dismissal

After Samson's dismissal, many cricket experts came up with their views. Former India Test opener Abhinav Mukund has come up with a unique idea of his own for clarity in such cases.

I've been saying for a while now about a rule change that needs to come up with regards to the boundary. That will be the biggest time saver in T20s and after today a controversy killer. Ball crosses the rope on the full it's a 6, ball rolls along the ground and touches the rope… — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) May 7, 2024

"I've been saying for a while now about a rule change that needs to come up with regards to the boundary. That will be the biggest time saver in T20s and after today a controversy killer. Ball crosses the rope on the full it's a 6, ball rolls along the ground and touches the rope it's a 4. Keep it simple. Fielder touching rope shouldn't matter. Either in case of a boundary stop or a catch. Things will become transparent!" Mukund tweeted on X.

It remains to be seen whether Mukund's suggestion is implemented in the near future or not. The left-handed batter also said that he will make a video on his suggestion soon to clarify his idea in a simple way.

Sanju Samson was dismissed for a well-made 46-ball-86, which included 8 fours and 6 sixes. He was looking good for his century but his wicket turned out to be the turning point of the match as Rajasthan Royals lost by 20 runs. Samson was also the top run-scorer of the match among both the teams.

WATCH: Sanju Samson gets out by the barest of margins; Parth Jindal gets animated

This was RR's second defeat in a row after they had won four matches on the trot. They are still in a good position to qualify for the playoffs with 8 wins and 3 defeats so far.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.