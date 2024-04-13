Australia legend slams Rishabh Pant for altercation with umpire

Rishabh Pant was involved in an argument with the umpire during the fourth over of LSG's innings.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant got into an argument with umpire Rohan Pandit during Delhi Capitals' away fixture against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday (April 12). During the fourth ball of the fourth over of LSG's innings, Ishant Sharma bowled a ball to the left-hander Devdutt Padikkal from around the wicket which went down the leg side. Padikkal looked to clip but missed it and umpire gave it a wide.

But confusion followed as umpires referred it to the third umpire as they thought Pant had reviewed the decision. Later, it was found that Pant signalled 'T' sign, which is a usual sign for reviewing a decision. But he wasn't looking at the umpire and it seemed like he was asking one of his teammates if the decision can be reviewed or not.

After checking from various angles, the third umpire upheld the umpire's decision and the ball remained a wide. Pant, visibly furious with the umpire's decision, got into a confrontation with the umpire and the play was halted for 3-4 minutes. While the conversation between the umpire and Rishabh Pant was not clear, it is expected that DC captain didn't want to review umpire's decision.

Adam Gilchrist slams Rishabh Pant for altercation with umpire

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist slammed Rishabh Pant for arguing with the umpire. While speaking to Cricbuzz in the mid-innings break, Gilchrist felt that umpires should be given better control of the match and they should fine the players if a conversation is extended over a period of time

“I saw another example tonight where umpires need to take better control of games, and that is in any format. They just got to do a better job at moving things forward. There was a dispute over whether Rishabh had reviewed it. Okay, there was a miscommunication over the review call. But they stood there and spoke about that for 3-4 minutes," Gllchrist said.

"It's a very simple conversation, I believe. No matter how much Rishabh is complaining or any other player is complaining, umpires should just say, 'it's over' and quickly move on. But if he keeps talking, he should get fined,” the Aussie great reckoned.

Delhi Capitals went on to win the match by 6 wickets with 11 balls to spare. Rishabh Pant smashed 41 runs off 24 balls and played a big role in his team's second win of the season. Kuldeep Yadav was adjudged Player of the Match for his match-turning spell of 3-20, in which he picked up the wickets of KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran.

