WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane's tremendous effort to save a maximum at long-off

Ajinkya Rahane made a tremendous effort at long-off to save a maximum from an improbable situation. Amidst carnage by the Royal Challengers Bangalore batters, Ajinkya Rahane’s stunning flit turned out to be the best fielding moment of the game. The ball looked certain to travel all the way over the boundary, but Ajinkya Rahane came in between to save five crucial runs for Chennai Super Kings.

It can be a match-turning effort in a high-scoring encounter. In such a big chase, every run counts, and Rahane saved as many as five runs there.

Ajinkya Rahane makes a tremendous effort to save a maximum

In the 9th over of the second innings, Ajinkya Rahane displayed stunning fieldwork at the long-off region. Amidst an onslaught by Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, the CSK fans got something to cheer about - thanks to Rahane.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled a fuller-length delivery just outside the off-stump line. Maxwell just went to thump it flat over long-off, as the length didn’t allow Maxwell to get enough elevation. As the ball hit the blade, it looked set to travel over the long-off region.

However, Ajinkya Rahane had other views. He hopped to the full stretch and managed to get a hand on the ball. However, Rahane’s weight was taking him inside the rope, and he had to throw away the ball in a split second.

The 34-year-old showed an amazing presence of mind to detach the leather from his hand before falling on the boundary ropes. His efforts ensured the ball remained in play. The RCB pair could only run a single, as Rahane saved five vital runs in a sensational attempt on the boundary.

Ajinkya Rahane is one of the better fielders in the CSK team. While most of the fielders dropped the easiest of catches in the middle, Ajinkya Rahane almost completed a catch from an unbelievable situation. His five runs saved were no less than gold in the context of the game.

In T20 cricket, fielding does matter a lot. Every run saved and every catch grabbed can be the match-deciding in the end. Ajinkya Rahane’s effort against RCB will surely go down as one of the best of the season.