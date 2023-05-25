'I was a net bowler with RCB but now....' - Akash Madhwal shares his inspirational journey

Akash Madhwal has been the talk of the town since his breathtaking spell against Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium last night.

Akash Madhwal has been the talk of the town since his breathtaking spell against Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium last night. The pace sensation scalped as many as 5 wickets while giving away only five runs to take his team, Mumbai Indians (MI), to Qualifier 2, where they will face the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

His rise as a player has been immense in a very short time, which is incredible. The quality support staff of Mumbai Indians has a huge role to play in his rapid development, for which Akash has duly credited them as well.

Akash Madhwal was initially a net bowler in the camp of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before shifting to Mumbai Indians in the same role. In the MI camp, Akash impressed one and all, particularly the captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit told him immediately to keep working on his skills and that he will get his chance very soon in the team. An injury to Suryakumar Yadav first provided him with the opportunity to become a part of the team last year, and the injury to the main MI bowlers opened the doors for him in the XII this year.

Akash Madhwal talks about his journey after the game

Following a match-winning performance against Lucknow Super Giants, Akash Madhwal opened up about his journey from the start in the post-match press conference. Akash revealed that the MI team management told him that he would get his chance next year.

“I was a net bowler with RCB in 2019. Now, I'm getting a chance in the team (Mumbai Indians) this year. When the scouting team picks you as a net bowler, they also give you chances in practice matches, where you have to show your potential and perform. The team watches you closely, and the franchise takes care of you,” stated Madhwal at the conference after winning the Man of the Match award.

While many believe Mumbai Indians have found a replacement player for Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal exclaimed that he is not a replacement bowler.

“I am trying my best to fulfil the responsibilities given to me by the team. I am not Bumrah's replacement, but I'm trying my best to do what I can.”

