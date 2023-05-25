'If Dhoni were the captain' - Sunil Gavaskar feels this captain does not get enough credit

MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the Indian Premier League, as he has led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to four IPL titles.

In modern-day T20 cricket, it is believed that the captaincy doesn't matter, but there is still a lot of room for smart thinkers, especially under pressure.

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are the two most successful captains in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as they share 9 IPL trophies between them.

Both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are known for their on-field tactics, as their shrewd decision-making is exactly what helps their team win the crunch situations and later seal the match. It’s never easy to take the right decisions under pressure, but these two genius leaders are often accurate with their game plans, which helps their teams immensely.

CSK are the biggest example that the captaincy does matter, as the results under Dhoni are way better than they were during the tenure of Ravindra Jadeja last year.

The former Indian captain and player Sunil Gavaskar feels that Rohit Sharma doesn’t get as much credit for his captaincy as MS Dhoni. According to Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma is an underrated captain.

Sunil Gavaskar feels Rohit Sharma does not get as much appreciation as MS Dhoni

Sunil Gavaskar was full of praise for Rohit Sharma after Mumbai Indians (MI) crushed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by a huge margin of 81 runs. While speaking to India Today, Gavaskar gave the example of the dismissals of Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran to prove the brilliance of the captain Rohit Sharma.

“Of course, he is underrated. The man has won 5 titles for Mumbai Indians. Let me give you an example. Maddhwal got Ayush Badoni, bowling over the wicket. He then went round the wicket to the left-hander Nicholas Pooran. Not a lot of bowlers necessarily do that because if they get their rhythm going bowling over the wicket, they will stick to over the wicket, even if it's a left-hander, trying to leave the left-hander. But he went around the wicket and produced an absolute gem of a delivery and got the man out,” opined Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar later added that if the captain were MS Dhoni instead of Rohit Sharma, the people would have hyped those dismissals even more.

“If that had been CSK and Dhoni was the captain. Everybody would have said, 'Dhoni plotted Nicholas Pooran's dismissal. This is what happens to a great extent. There is also a little bit of hype. Things sometimes work out.”

