'His bowling style resembles....' - Mohammad Kaif compares Akash Madhwal with star India bowler

Akash Madhwal took the batters of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by storm at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, last night. The 29-year-old snared 5 wickets while conceding only five runs, which is the joint-most economical five-for along with the legendary Anil Kumble in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The bowling hasn’t been a stronger suit for Mumbai Indians (MI) throughout this season, largely due to the absence of their ace speedsters Jasprit Bumran and Jofra Archer, but Akash stepped up for the team and how. The figures registered by the exciting pacer were the best ever in an IPL playoff game.

Akash Madhwal has several things that make him an impressive prospect in T20 cricket. Madhwal can bowl fast and still be accurate, which is quite rare for someone who has hardly played at this level.

While his yorkers have been lethal, Akash Madhwal showed that he could also bowl hard lengths at an adequate pace to stifle the opponent batters. In such a short span of time, Madhwal has learnt a lot of things, which also proves that he is a quick learner.

Mohammad Kaif compares Akash Madhwal with Mohammed Shami

Mohammad Kaif is among the many experts to be stunned by the marvellous bowling display by the Mumbai Indians’ newest sensation Akash Madhwal. Kaif heaped praise on Akash while also comparing him with one of India’s finest ever, Mohammed Shami.

“Akash Madhwal bowls hard length. His bowling style resembles Mohammed Shami and gets the zip off the surface. What a player he has been for Mumbai Indians lately. He's looked like a mature bowler with every game he's played,” opined Mohammad Kaif in a show with Star Sports.

While Mohammed Shami is a unique bowler, there is no doubt that Akash Madhwal is on his way to establishing a name for himself. His sublime bowling expertise is a good indication of his quality.

For someone like Akash Madhwal, who played tennis ball till the age of 22-23, it is a massive thing to adapt himself to the leather ball so quickly. The comparisons with the great players have already started, and it is just a matter of time before Akash Madhwal establishes himself as a permanent player for both Mumbai Indians as well as India.

