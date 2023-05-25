WATCH : Sachin Tendulkar delivers 'special' dressing room speech after Akash Madhwal's fifer

Akash Madhwal made his IPL debut in 2023 and has since played seven matches, taking an impressive tally of 13 wickets

Mumbai Indians secured their place in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday night with a relatively straightforward victory over the LSG in Chennai, courtesy of Madhwal's heroics

The Mumbai Indians secured their place in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday night with a relatively straightforward victory over the Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai. They clinched an 81-run win against Krunal Pandya's men. After posting a total of 182/8 on the scoreboard, Mumbai Indians' uncapped Indian pacer Akash Madhwal wreaked havoc on the Super Giants' batting order. In the process, he achieved extraordinary figures of 5/5 in 3.3 overs. As a result, the Lucknow Super Giants were bowled out for 101.

Madhwal made his IPL debut in 2023 and has since played seven matches, taking an impressive tally of 13 wickets. In the crucial do-or-die match for the Mumbai Indians, the engineer-turned-cricketer delivered a stellar performance that earned him praise from fans, former cricketers, and even India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Following the celebrations after the victory, Tendulkar was asked by Nita Ambani to deliver a brief speech, which was uploaded on the franchise's official YouTube page. Tendulkar highlighted the pivotal moment in the Lucknow Super Giants' innings and applauded Madhwal for his incredible performances in the video.

Akash Madhwal scripted a unique record with his fifer against LSG

“I thought that was one of the reasons Badoni played that shot (in the 10th over against Madhwal), and to me, that was the turning point of the game. Yes, Krunal's wicket was important, but those two wickets in the over, you forced him to play that shot. Few dot shots and he went across the line. To me, that was the turning point. Everyone chipped in. (turning towards Akash Madhwal) Incredible, Madhwal. Continue the good work,” Tendulkar said in the video.

Notably, Madhwal's remarkable figures of 5/5 in 3.3 overs made him the joint-most economical five-wicket haul in IPL history, matching the achievement of Indian cricket great Anil Kumble, who accomplished the same feat while representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2009.

