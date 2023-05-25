'Final Ready' - First batch of India stars begin preparations for WTC Final 2023 in England

The highly anticipated India vs Australia WTC Final is scheduled to commence on June 7 at the Oval

India's early arrival in London provides an opportunity for the team to address any injury and fitness concerns.

Preparations for the WTC Final 2023 are underway for the India Cricket Team, with the first batch consisting of Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Dravid, and the entire coaching staff arriving in London. Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravichandran Ashwin have also joined them. The highly anticipated India vs Australia WTC Final is scheduled to commence on June 7 at the Oval.

The remaining Indian players are expected to join the team in London after the conclusion of the IPL 2023 Final on May 28.

India's early arrival in London provides an opportunity for the team to address any injury and fitness concerns. Shardul Thakur is recovering from an injury, while Umesh Yadav is still working towards reaching full fitness. Additionally, Jaydev Unadkat is in the process of recovering from a shoulder injury.

Fortunately for Team India, Virat Kohli will be well-rested as the Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to qualify for the playoffs. Cheteshwar Pujara, who is participating in the County Championship, will join the team after a short break.

India will not play any warm-up games ahead of the marquee clash

The entire team will gather on May 30th following the conclusion of IPL 2023. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, is expected to join as soon as he fulfills his commitments with the Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai Indians will be competing against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 Eliminator on Friday.

However, a significant setback for the Indian team is the absence of warm-up matches. Despite the Indian players in the WTC squad coming from competitive cricket, practice games in England would have aided them in adjusting to the conditions more effectively.



ALSO READ: 'Shouldn't be fast-tracked' - Dinesh Karthik makes a shocking remark on this young sensation

Regrettably, due to the ongoing Vitality Blast T20, the BCCI has been unable to arrange a practice game with any County team or a selected County XI. Instead, Rohit Sharma and the rest of the team will engage in an intra-squad practice match prior to the crucial final.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.