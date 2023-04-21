WATCH: Andre Russell hit three consecutive sixes off Mukesh Kumar in the last over

Apart from Jason Roy and Andre Russell, no other KKR batter tried sticking long at the crease.

Andre Russell hit three consecutive maximums off Mukesh Kumar in the final over of the first innings during the ongoing fixture between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It included a huge 109 metres six on the third ball of the over.

After opting to bowl first, Delhi Capitals’ bowlers did a fantastic job. They struck at regular intervals to not let Kolkata Knight Riders get going at any point of the innings. Apart from Jason Roy and Andre Russell, no other KKR batter tried sticking long at the crease.

Andre Russell hits three consecutive sixes off Mukesh Kumar

Andre Russell looked scratchy for a large part of his innings. Before hitting three sixes, Russell had only scored 19 runs in 26 deliveries against Delhi Capitals. The DC bowlers also bowled really well to not let him hit big shots.



In the last over, Russell finally managed to break the shackles. On the second ball, Mukesh Kumar missed his yorker and bowled a full-length delivery. Russell just managed to get under the ball and smashed it over midwicket for his first maximum.

The second six was the longest of the night. Mukesh again tried bowling a yorker, only to end up delivering another slot ball into Russell’s arc. The Caribbean all-rounder thwacked it in the same region again to earn a 109 metres six. He was in his zone now.

Mukesh didn’t change his line and served a slot ball again, only for Russell to slog it over backward square leg for the third consecutive six. Mukesh, who had bowled brilliantly in the game before, couldn’t finish the innings well. The fear of Russell made Mukesh err on his lengths consistently. Before that final over, Mukesh was nailing his yorkers with precision.

This was Andre Russell’s best innings of the season. His bat was quiet before this game. But Russell stepped up when his team needed him the most.

The 34-year-old’s blitz at the late end of the innings helped Kolkata Knight Riders put a respected total on the board. The bowlers will have something to bowl for now.