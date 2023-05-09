'I get goosebumps' - Andre Russell awestruck by what this KKR player has achieved in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered their fifth victory of the season after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 5 wickets in a nail-biting final-ball finish.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered their fifth victory of the season after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 5 wickets in a nail-biting final-ball finish. With this victory, KKR have managed to keep itself alive in the competition.

The rise of Rinku Singh has been phenomenal in IPL 2023. In a short span of time, Rinku has established a name for himself in the toughest T20 league in the world and has also become a talisman of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

As long as Rinku is at the crease, there is a solace in the KKR dressing room, which speaks enough about the impact that Rinku has left this season. A go-to man for the Knight Riders and an inspiration for many out there trying to find their feet and become like Rinku.

On Monday (May 8), Rinku Singh again pulled off a win for the two-time champions KKR on the last ball of the game. With two runs required to win on the final delivery, the southpaw amassed a boundary off Arshdeep Singh to ascend KKR to the fifth position on the points table.

The pressure was there on everyone, which is understandable, but Rinku Singh held his nerve to treat that full toss by Arshdeep in a deserving manner. It must be easy for a batter who can hit five sixes when 28 are required to win in the last five balls.

Andre Russell eulogises Rinku Singh after the victory over Punjab Kings

When someone like Andre Russell, a dream player for any team in world cricket, lavishes praise on anyone, you know the player is special. Rinku Singh is indeed special, and Russell is just in awe of Rinku, like every cricket viewer at the moment.

“I wanted to finish the game off, but we have a finisher this year in Rinku. He had asked me what if the ball beats you? Should we go for the run? I said, for sure! I have faith in him to finish it last ball. I get goosebumps seeing him doing what he's been doing,” exclaimed Russell after winning the Man of the Match award.

“I have company at the back end. He soaks the pressure off, and he's been here for years now, a really hard-working guy. He's very funny outside the field. I try to stay close to him while we are training.”

KKR have invested a lot in Rinku Singh, and he is repaying that faith shown in him. The 25-year-old has gradually become an integral part of the Knight Riders galaxy.

In the 11 innings, Rinku Singh has assembled 337 runs at a supreme average of 56.17 and a strike rate of 151.12 with the willow in IPL 2023. It is just a start for a player who seems destined to achieve unbelievable feats in the coming times.

