'All this just for some money?' - Fans lash out at Sehwag, Gavaskar for featuring in Paan Masala advertisement

The Paan masala products ads have always been mainstream, as several Bollywood stars have been seen promoting them over the years.
 By Darpan Jain Mon, 8 May 2023
Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag are promoting Kamla Pasand.
The legendary cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag have been seen promoting a paan masala item that goes by the name ‘Kamla Pasand’.

Indian celebrities from almost every field are seen in the various advertisements that run on both TV and OTT apps. Companies always sign the biggest personalities in the nation to sell their products and make them financially successful.

The sportspersons in India are visible in every third ad across platforms, where they promote products for various franchises. In India, the presence of the public’s favourite sportsperson in a particular advertisement is enough to generate traffic.

It is also the reason why athletes are very careful while choosing the product to advertise, as the whole country follows them and their footmarks. Promoting anything unnecessary might cause major trouble for them and their fans.

The Paan masala products ads have always been mainstream, as several Bollywood stars have been seen promoting them over the years. The actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh have been a part of such items, for which they have been criticised heavily by the public of the country.

Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag criticised for promoting Paan Masala products

The legendary cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag have been seen promoting a paan masala item that goes by the name ‘Kamla Pasand’. The ad featuring the duo has been aired on both TV and Jio Cinema amidst the Indian Premier League (IPL) carnival.

In the commercial, Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag are seen advocating for their respective generations. On one hand, Gavaskar tries to praise the people of his generation by labelling them superior to the current ones, and in counter Sehwag comes up with his own arguments to defend the younger generation.

Both eventually end up on the fact that the public of every generation has the same taste and like Kamla Pasand. Clearly, the former Indian batters are trying to encourage the citizens to start having a tobacco product that has adverse effects on the human body.

This is probably the first-ever time Indian cricketers are endorsing a brand that can create serious health complications. No wonder both Gavaskar and Sehwag are receiving a lot of flak across social media platforms.

This is how they reacted:


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

Also Read: 'Main trophy jeetke ek saal aur...' - Suresh Raina reveals what MS Dhoni told him in their last meeting

It remains to be seen whether Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag part ways with this Kamla brand. Ideally, they should stop endorsing this product.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitter, and YouTube.

From around the web