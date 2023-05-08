'Main trophy jeetke ek saal aur...' - Suresh Raina reveals what MS Dhoni told him in their last meeting

The rumours regarding the retirement of MS Dhoni have been aplenty in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The rumours regarding the retirement of MS Dhoni have been aplenty in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). New speculations about the future of the legendary captain pop up almost every day.

The fans and well-wishers of MS Dhoni have crowded the ground with yellow flags and jerseys everywhere he has gone to play this season. They only wished to see their favourite player for one last time, as a majority of them believe that IPL 2023 might be his last at this level.

While those fans might not have supported Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the game, the presence of Dhoni was enough for them to wear those yellow shirts. MS Dhoni has also thanked them for coming in numbers to support him before and after the game.

MS Dhoni has kept everyone guessing about his future plans, as his statements have been contradicting. That’s been Dhoni’s style over the years; he never lets anyone know about his next move.

Suresh Raina gives a huge update on MS Dhoni’s retirement plans

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina are longstanding friends, and their pure friendship has been appreciated by one and all. Ahead of the CSK’s game against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, Suresh Raina went to Chepauk, where he also met MS Dhoni.

Now Raina has opened up on his talk with MS Dhoni at Chennai and also revealed his chat with Dhoni. The former India and CSK batter gave a hint on MS Dhoni’s future with the four-time champions CSK in the competition.

“Main trophy jeetke ek saal aur khelunga (After winning the trophy, I will play one more year),” stated Dhoni, as told by Suresh Raina in a show with Jio Cinema.

This news will please CSK and MS Dhoni supporters who want Dhoni to continue leading the franchise. It also means that Dhoni is eager to win at least one more IPL trophy before hanging his boots.

MS Dhoni has led his side brilliantly this season, as CSK have played some really good cricket so far. CSK are currently sitting in the second position on the points table, with six wins in 11 games under the belt.

