BREAKING: India name replacement for KL Rahul for WTC final; announce standby players

The WTC Final will be played from June 7-11 at The Oval.

KL Rahul is ruled out of the World Test Championship (WTC) Finals after sustaining a thigh injury in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The BCCI has named Ishan Kishan as the replacement player in the Indian squad.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav have been named as the standby players for the game.

