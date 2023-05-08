'Don't think about others,' Ravi Shastri has a piece of advice for Virat Kohli amidst his strike rate talks

Virat Kohli’s strike rate has been a talking point ever since the start of the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat Kohli’s strike rate has been a talking point ever since the start of the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In several innings, Kohli has slowed down significantly after the conclusion of the powerplay overs, which has been called out by several experts and viewers around the world.

While Kohli does start at a rapid pace and makes full use of the field restrictions, his strike rate shrinks in the middle overs. His obvious weaknesses against the slow bowlers have been the biggest reason for the constant slowdowns in the 7-15 overs phase.

Additionally, Virat Kohli has also followed a set template in the T20 format over the years, which has earned him a lot of success. His supreme ability to accelerate as quickly as possible against the pacers in the slog overs often covers his limitations against the tweakers.

However, with the game evolving quickly, Virat Kohli’s limitations have been exposed very often in recent times. The teams are now smart enough to bind Kohli by not serving him the essentials which help him flourish.

Ravi Shastri makes a big comment on Virat Kohli

Ravi Shastri, who has spent a lot of time with Virat Kohli during his tenure as an Indian coach, has also spoken about Kohli’s strike rate. According to Ravi, Virat should not stop himself after getting the required tempo in the T20 format.

“Once you get the tempo, just keep going, and don't think about others - this would be my advice to Virat. In T20 cricket, you don't need many batters, so if you're hot, keep going. If you get the tempo, try, and up the ante,” opined Ravi Shastri in a show with ESPNCricinfo.

Ravi Shastri has made a good point. In T20 cricket, Virat Kohli should continue with the flow after the powerplay, irrespective of the quality of the batters to follow.

By following this template, Virat Kohli will not end up playing a negative impact knock, as he played against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday (May 6). Once Virat Kohli starts taking on the bowlers, it is quite difficult to bowl to him, as Kohli has shown numerous times earlier.

