Watch: Arjun Tendulkar gets maiden IPL wicket after impressive final over under pressure

Arjun Tendulkar dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to snare his first wicket in Indian Premier League. Arjun, who made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game, bowled brilliantly throughout the game and eventually managed to earn his maiden wicket in his third over of the game.

He bowled a terrific final over under pressure to help Mumbai Indians register their third consecutive victory of the season. Arjun’s bowling performance has certainly boosted a depleted MI bowling line-up.

Arjun Tendulkar bowled a fuller-length delivery, almost a yorker - outside off-stump - to Bhuvneshwar. The batter tried to hit down the ground, but the ball didn’t come nicely. As a result, he holed it out straight to cover, where Rohit completed an easy catch.

The joy on Arjun’s face, as well as his teammates, was palpable. He has worked quite hard in the nets, and the result is there for everyone to see. He bowled a fantastic spell against the Orange Army.

His plans were brilliant, and the execution was fantastic. Arjun bowled with a clear plan in the last over; yorker on the wider lines. The field was also set for the same, and he didn’t disappoint.

The 23-year-old nailed his wide yorkers with stunning consistency. He didn’t let any batter get under the ball in the final over of the game. Moreover, Arjun Tendulkar also managed to reverse the ball a bit at the back end.

There has been news that Arjun bowls the yorkers with good consistency. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he proved them to be true and how. This will certainly give confidence to MI captain Rohit Sharma, who will now look to give him a few more overs in the slog, particularly in the absence of big guns.

Arjun can swing the new ball as well. If he continues honing his skills, Arjun Tendulkar is all set to add more to his tally in blue and gold jersey.