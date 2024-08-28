R Ashwin drops hint about Rohit Sharma's future with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

There have been ample speculations around the future of Rohit Sharma with Mumbai Indians (MI), and several reports have been doing rounds across social media platforms.

There have been ample speculations around the future of Rohit Sharma with Mumbai Indians (MI), and several reports have been doing rounds across social media platforms. After MI decided to give the leadership baton to Hardik Pandya last season, the reports suggest the dressing room atmosphere hasn’t been ideal, and Rohit might part ways with the franchise ahead of the mega auction.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin has presented different views in his latest video on YouTube, stating Rohit might want to continue with MI. He feels money doesn’t matter for some players after a stage, and Rohit might be happy to continue with the five-time champions.

“In fact, even if you think like Rohit, it's not wrong at all. I don't want any headache. I have been a captain for India. I have captained for Mumbai many times. Even if I am not a captain, I am going to Mumbai happily. If I play for Mumbai, it's super. I am sure most players are like that. After a stage, money doesn't matter for some of those players. That's the thing.”

While Rohit has not cleared it yet, he might not be pleased with the way things were handled regarding the captaincy change. The sudden introduction of Hardik and his introduction to the leadership group was bizarre and rushed.

MI face a stiff challenge ahead of the IPL 2025 auction

While every team has their set of challenges regarding player retentions and releases, Mumbai Indians might particularly find it hard to satisfy every player. The challenges have been exacerbated due to the presence of Hardik Pandya, for MI already have several quality players to keep.

Assuming Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are the first two retentions, it will be hard to convince both Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma to be the third and fourth retentions ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Both know their value and can easily fetch higher sums if they come into the auction. Even if some team decide to trade them, Suryakumar and Rohit will easily be the top two players in the order.

More drama is well on the cards, as the team finalises their retentions. Rohit has been integral to the franchise, and MI must make any decision while keeping Rohit’s contributions in mind.

