Ashwin reveals three biggest excuses used by IPL stars to increase stocks

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, in a detailed overview alongside cricket analyst Prasanna Raman, narrowed down the three possible reasons players can use to increase their stocks in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions.

The upcoming season (IPL 2025) will witness a mega-auction take place after it happened last in 2022.

Ashwin recently opened up on how the debated RTM rule is very unfair to the players and its reintroduction will result in players being left virtually empty-handed.

Now, in another video on his Youtube channel, Ashwin highlighted three likely excuses players can ploy to raise their prices in the auctions.

Ashwin said, 'Actually, I have divided it into three parts. One is to skip mega auction and come to mini auction. Second is to pull out for injury. Third is that I am paid less money."

Ashwin set for CSK return?

Aswhin rejoined the India Cements earlier this year in June, setting the stage for his return to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). As part of the agreement, Ashwin will manage the Chennai Super Kings High Performance Centre, a new facility located on the outskirts of Chennai, which is expected to be ready before the 2025 IPL season.

Given that the upcoming auction is a mega-auction, a direct trade between CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR) isn't feasible. CSK's CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, has confirmed their intent to bring the local star back into the squad.

However, Rajasthan Royals are unlikely to retain Ashwin and if Chennai Super Kings are unable to secure the Indian off-spinner in the 2025 IPL mega auction, their only remaining option will be to negotiate a trade after the auction.

