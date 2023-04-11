RCB overseas star, LSG's Indian pacer fined for breach of IPL's Code of Conduct

Both the teams had one individual each making a breach of IPL's important regulations during the close fought encounter in Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis has faced a hefty fine for a slow over-rate offence during his team's league-stage encounter of the IPL 2023 this Monday (April 10) against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Faf du Plessis was imposed a penalty of INR 12 lakhs on his match fee for RCB's failure to complete their quota of overs against Lucknow in the stipulated time. The franchise took longer than the 90 minutes duration allowed for teams to finish their 20 overs.

Earlier, IPL teams were allowed to start the final over by the 90th minute. But in a restriction that came into being last year with the BCCI intending to fasten up the proceedings and complete games on time, they are now required to complete the 20th over when the clock ticks the 1.5 hour-mark from the first ball.

Taking into account other match delays, Faf du Plessis was deemed liable for the INR 12 lakhs on his first such over-rate offence of the season. Further offence to the rule will see the RCB captain face a penalty of upto INR 24 lakh. A third such instance will make him liable for a fine of INR 36 lakhs and a one-match ban as per the IPL regulations.

Avesh Khan fined for breach of IPL's code of conduct

In another offence that took place during RCB's home clash in Bangalore against LSG, Indian seamer Avesh Khan has been fined for breaching IPL's code of conduct. Khan made a Level 1 offence of article 2.2 in the IPL rule book, pertaining to expected player conduct, after an incident that took place just after LSG closed out their win.

The pacer, who ran a bye towards the bowling end to complete the run LSG required with the scores tied, was seen throwing his helmet away in brash anger and over excitement about the result. That amounted to a breach of the specified behaviour, something the cricketer accepted the sanction for.

The IPL rule book says that all Level 1 offences on the Code of Conduct front are reprimanded by the match referee, whose word is "final" and "binding".



