The dates of two matches have been rescheduled due to security reasons.

In a recent development coming in, the Indian apex board (BCCI) has rescheduled the fixture of two Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) matches due to security reasons. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals match in Eden Gardens and Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad have been shifted to new dates.

Confirming the news, the league released an official statement on its website which read,

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the rescheduling of two TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 matches. The fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders & Rajasthan Royals, which was earlier scheduled to take place on April 17, 2024 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata will now be played a day prior on April 16, 2024. The Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad was earlier scheduled to host the match between Gujarat Titans & Delhi Capitals on April 16, 2024. The fixture will now be played on April 17, 2024." BCCI CONFIRMS change in IPL 2024 fixtures

The decision comes due to the Ram Navmi celebrations scheduled for April 17 which will make it difficult to host an IPL game in Kolkata due to security reasons. Hence, the tie between KKR and RR has been preponed.

Talking about the teams, KKR and RR are both undefeated so far this season. RR started their campaign with three wins in a row. After beating the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the opener, the Sanju Samson-led side outclassed Delhi Capitals (DC) next before outclassing heavyweights Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, two-time IPL winners KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thriller clash at Eden Gardens before eclipsing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

