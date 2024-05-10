BCCI to appoint new Team India head coach soon: Reports

The BCCI are set to release an advertisement for a new head coach for the Indian cricket team after the conclusion of Rahul Dravid’s tenure. The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah exclusively revealed the preparation to release the advertisement soon after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024 which is set to be conducted in the USA and West Indies in June.

Rahul Dravid has had a great run as the head coach of the Indian cricket team and has led the squad towards the finals of World Test Championship, ODI World Cup, and the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022. Under his exceptional guidance, the team lifted the Asia Cup 2023 trophy in Sri Lanka and his contract was previously renewed after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Jay Shah Discloses Head Coach Position to be Open after T20 World Cup 2024

On May 8, The BCCI Secretary disclosed the board to be ready to accept applications for the position of head coach from across the globe making it an open opportunity for everyone, including Rahul Dravid if he wishes to continue his tenure. Shah’s statements indicated that the board is looking for one head coach across all the formats, a system adopted by the ECB and PCB.

Jay Shah revealed,"Rahul's tenure is only up to June. So if he wants to apply, he is free to do so. We cannot determine whether the new coach will be Indian or foreign. It will be up to the CAC, and we are a global body. That decision will also be made by the CAC. There are many all-format players, like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant, among others. Moreover, there is no precedent for such a situation in India.”

Shah further opined on the recent criticism regarding the impact player rule in the IPL and discussed that the rule is temporary and the decision regarding the same will be taken with respect to the stakeholders, the team franchises and the broadcasters.

"Impact player was a test case. Two new Indian players are getting a chance in the IPL. We will discuss with the stakeholders - franchises and broadcasters - before deciding on the continuation of the Impact Player. It's not permanent, but no one has provided feedback against the rule”, Jay Shah discussed.

The BCCI’s impact player rule in the record breaking season of IPL 2024 has received harsh criticism from the bowlers and all-rounders since it has limited their role as a player in the format.