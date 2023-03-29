Best RCB Playing XI and Player List for IPL 2023: Complete Royal Challengers Bangalore Players List

Prediction on RCB Playing XI ahead of the IPL 2023 as they battle around the absence of multiple first-choice players due to injuries.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are entering the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with high hopes of attaining their maiden trophy. Having made the playoffs over the last three consecutive seasons of the IPL, they enter IPL 2023 intent on going one step further and finally accomplishing their dream.

Before they reach there, however, the RCB think-tank has a few headaches up their sleeves in finalising their playing XI. The spread of pre-tournament injuries has also impacted the RCB side and left with a little understrength, making it difficult for the team management to ascertain a first-choice playing unit.

But the RCB squad has enough riches across departments to still take the field with a competitive roster and give all oppositions a strenuous time. Broken down below in different roles and brackets is the predicted RCB playing XI ahead of their opening game of the IPL 2023 against five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 2.

Also Read: Complete List of RCB Players Unavailable for First Half of IPL 2023

Probable RCB Playing XI for IPL 2023

Top-order (1-3): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror

RCB looks all set to open with their veteran pairing of former and new skipper, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, who maybe ageing but have enough in their tank left to provide their team a solid and consistent foundation to pile on good scores. Du Plessis was one of RCB's top performers for IPL 2022 and will be looking to replicate his performances.

Kohli, who was short of runs last year, will be eyeing vengeance, especially after international runs under his belt over the past six months. The great batter has lot to make amends over after undergoing a three-season strife with the bat in RCB colours.

At No.3, following the esteemed opening duo, is young Mahipal Lomror, who would be relishing his opportunities for the first few games in absence of RCB's tried and tested spin aggressor Rajat Patidar as he recovers from injury. Lomror, the left-hand blaster, could allow RCB to nullify some important opposition match-ups.

Middle-order (4-7): Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Bracewell

RCB's middle order will bank heavily on established T20 giants such as Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik. Maxwell at No.4 and Karthik playing late-over duties at No.6-7 could be decisive in influencing RCB's fortunes with the bat in hand. While Maxwell smashed 301 runs at a SR of 169.10 last season, Karthik, who remains the team's primary wicketkeeper also, went at an even better 183.33 for his 330 runs.

Relishing the presence of those will be young Shahbaz Ahmed, the Bengal spin allrounder, as he strives to build on gains from the past two seasons of the IPL. The cushion provided by the Karthik-Maxwell duo shall also help New Zealand's rising allround cricketer Michael Bracewell to also smoothly transition into his very first IPL season at No.7. Bracewell may had to sit out of the first XI if not for the injury to Sri Lankan young gun Wanindu Hasaranga, who shall return to the side after few games.

Bowling (8-11): David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Aakash Deep

RCB's bowling attack will be missing the experience and improved T20 acumen of Aussie speedster Josh Hazlewood, as he continues to recover from his injury. Hazlewood is set to miss at least the first few games of the campaign, which may have opened up doors for left-arm pacer from England Reece Topley.

But considering the need to bolster the depth with the bat, the RCB think-tank is likely to pick his English teammate David Willey, who too provides new-ball swing but with better powerhitting prowess, an allround upgrade on Topley.

With injuries denting RCB's wings a little bit, the franchise will hope their Indian pace duo of Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj can take extra responsibility and perform a notch higher to what they deliver in IPL 2022.

If the Patel-Siraj duo comes to the fore, RCB will be able to ease the life of their seamer in Bengal's Aakash Deep, who is still warming up to the rigours of the T20 game. The pacer struggled to consistently execute the hard lengths in IPL 2022. RCB need that to change this season.

Predicted RCB Playing XI (first few games) for IPL 2023:

Virat Kohli

Faf du Plessis (c)

Mahipal Lomror

Glenn Maxwell

Shahbaz Ahmed

Dinesh Karthik (wk)

Michael Bracewell

David Willey

Harshal Patel

Mohammed Siraj

Aakash Deep

Best RCB Playing XI for IPL 2023

Virat Kohli

Faf du Plessis (c)

Rajat Patidar

Glenn Maxwell

Shahbaz Ahmed

Dinesh Karthik (wk)

Wanindu Hasaranga

David Willey

Harshal Patel

Mohammed Siraj

Aakash Deep



