Big Boost To KKR: Star Overseas Player Set To Return To Play In IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders top order batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz is all set to return to the Indian Premier League and join the team’s camp soon ahead of the season’s play-offs. The wicket-keeper batter had previously flown back to Afghanistan to spend time with his mother who was not keeping well.

Gurbaz recently took to his social media account to express his gratitude towards the fans for their constant wishes and prayers for his mother. The cricketer revealed that his mother is feeling better and he can finally join the Kolkata Knight Riders family soon.

“After a short break from IPL due to my mother’s illness, I will join my kkr family very soon. Thanks for all the messages and prayers, alhumdulillah she is feeling better now thanks”, Rahmanullah Gurbaz tweeted on his official account.



Kolkata Knight Riders continue to rule IPL 2024 under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership

Shreyas Iyer and co. have had a phenomenal run in the ongoing 17th season of IPL and currently stand on the top of the points table with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.453, almost confirming their berth in the play-offs.

Kolkata Knight Riders have deployed several new strategies that have proven out to work in the favor of the team, the biggest being backing the Caribbean all-rounder Sunil Narine to open the innings.

In the 11 league stage matches the team has played in the IPL, KKR has won 8 matches and have lost only 3 games with low margins. The team recently registered a thumping 98 runs when over Lucknow Super Giants will be becoming the first team to score 200+ runs at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. In the record shattering IPL 2024 season, Kolkata Knight Riders has become one of the top teams.

Kolkata Knight Riders will next clash against Mumbai Indians on May 11 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, however, it is not confirmed if Rahmanullah Gurbaz is available to play the game.