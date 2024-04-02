'It's a brave decision:' Stuart Broad wants star RCB player to be dropped

The star allrounder is having a disappointing IPL season so far with just 54 runs and 2 wickets in three matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a difficult start to their IPL 2024 campaign with 1 win and 2 losses so far. RCB lost the first match to Chennai Super Kings but came back strongly to beat Punjab Kings at home. But their weak bowling line-up was exposed by Kolkata Knight Riders in the third game, who chased down a target of 183 inside 16.5 overs.

There have been few positives as well for RCB like the form of Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik. But lack of runs from Du Plessis, Maxwell, and Patidar haven't helped their cause. The bowling line-up looks toothless and they do not seem to have any answers at the moment.

RCB's new signing Cameron Green is having a modest time in this season as well. Green was traded from Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bengaluru before IPL 2024 auction for a whopping sum of INR 17.5 crore. The allrounder has scored just 54 runs in three matches so far and picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.83.

Stuart Broad wants Cameron Green to be dropped from RCB's Playing XI

While replying to a query in Star Sports Press Room Show, former England quick Stuart Broad observed that RCB's batting isn't a problem for them. He believed that their bowling is the issue which needs to be sorted by playing two overseas quicks.

"How I look at it is, I don't think that batters are underperforming. I think Kohli looks in fantastic form so you have to look at what your strength is. Okay, Kohli is in this rhythm, he's focused, and he wants to be in that T20 World Cup squad, he's going to score runs. I almost think the batting's good, you have Maxwell there or Faf to look after that," Broad said.

"But I think you need to play two overseas bowlers. I think the bowling isn't a strength of theirs. They don't think the bowling is going to win them enough games. I think they need to bring in Reece Topley and Lockie Ferguson as a left-arm swing bowler and a genuine fast bowler say to Faf, Virat and Glenn Maxwell, you've got this, we're backing you to get our runs on the board. We need a bowling attack to win it," he reckoned.

Broad further added that playing two overseas quicks can be done only if they drop Cameron Green, which will be a brave decision for the team management.

"Yes, it's a brave decision to drop Cameron Green after whoever made that decision to trade him for such a lot of money. It's a brave decision to leave him out of the starting 11 because it's sort of going against what you believed at the start of the season, but I don't think that team is balanced," Broad added.

"I don't think it looks right. And if they're getting 180-190, I don't see them defending them at the moment. So, bring in two overseas bowlers and say yeah, I'm happy with the batting I think we've got that covered and see where it gets you," the former England fast bowler said.

Also read: 'What does he have to do' - Former India player slams BCCI on Rohit Sharma captaincy saga

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their next match against Lucknow Super Giants at Bengaluru in what is expected to be a fiery encounter, given the history between both the teams.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.