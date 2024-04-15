'He's going from strength to strength': Brett Lee lauds CSK youngster after his performance against MI

Chennai Super Kings registered its fourth win of IPL 2024 when they defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs at Wankhede Stadium. In a high-scoring game, a bowler became the point of difference and bowled a sensational spell to take CSK home.

Matheesha Pathirana struck in his first ball after returning from injury and got the wicket of Ishan Kishan. Two balls later, he dismissed the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav for a duck, thanks to an excellent catch from Mustafizur Rahman.

Pathirana came back in his second spell and immediately struck with a slower ball. Tilak Varma was completely deceived and tried to hit on the up, only for Shardul Thakur to take an excellent catch by running backwards from mid-off. Pathirana also dismissed the dangerous Romario Shepherd in his third over and clean bowled him with a full ball. The ball was bowled at 149.3 kph and it took out the leg-stump.

Brett Lee lauds Matheesha Pathirana

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee heaped praise on Matheesha Pathirana for his fantastic spell against Mumbai Indians. While speaking on Jio Cinema after the match, Lee termed Pathirana as a once in a generation player and said that he is going from strength to strength.

"He's once in a generation player. Probably 2.0 in terms of the slinger, but he's bowled beautifully once again tonight. It's the pace he's bowling at. 150 kmph from right in front of the umpire's chest, it's a different trajectory of the wicket, out of the hand, Lee heaped lauded Pathirana.

"He got four wickets, he's content with it. He seems like a lovely kid as well. He's going from strength to strength and that's a huge reason why the Men in Yellow are doing as well, with guys bowling as well as he is." the former Australian quick added.

Brett Lee also praised Rohit Sharma's special hundred that went in vain as MI lost the game. He mentioned that Rohit showed a lot of intent from the start but lacked support from the other end.

"It was a brilliant hundred. The fact that he went out there and played, and got it at a good clip too. I liked it when he scored the hundred and didn't raise his bat because that tells me the win means more than the personal hundred, Lee said.

"He played with real intent right from ball one. He played shots all over the ground. But the power, the finesse came into play. 105 not-out, 63 balls, 11 fours, five sixes. Some of those sixes could have gone out of the ground in other stadiums. It was beautiful batting, but unfortunately, sometimes you can't do things on your own," he further added.

Rohit Sharma scored 105 runs off just 63 runs and remained not out till the end. Meanwhile, Matheesha Pathirana finished with 4-28 in his four overs and was adjudged Player of the Match for his stupendous bowling effort.

