Cameron Green comes out on top in the battle of RCB Superstars during ENG vs AUS Clash

During the third ODI between England and Australia, an intriguing battle between two Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stars caught the limelight. Will Jacks vs Cameron Green was a mouthwatering contest, and eventually the latter won.

The contest lasted ten deliveries, with Jacks first hitting two boundaries, but Green’s short-ball tactic finally worked. After being hit for a four, Green again bowled a short delivery into the body to Jacks, who went for a glory shot again.

He gave himself some room and looked to slash over the third-man region but could only get a thick top edge, and the ball flew straight to the deep third man Sean Abbott, who completed an easy catch. Maybe Jacks wasn’t in the right position to play that shot but still went for it, culminating in his wicket after a well-made 84 in just 82 deliveries, including nine boundaries and a maximum.

It was a timely wicket for Australia just when things seemed to be slipping away. Cameron Green roared in delight, for it was a well-plotted dismissal via a short delivery after trying so many things, and the move worked.

England in a healthy position despite two quick wickets

Chasing a daunting 305, England didn’t have a great start, for they lost their openers quickly. While Phil Salt was dismissed on an 8-ball duck, Ben Duckett could only assemble 8 runs in nine deliveries, with Mitchell Starc dismissing them in the same over.

However, Will Jacks and Harry Brook steadied the ship after early troubles and started a prudent counterattack to put pressure on Australia. The duo pounced on every run-scoring opportunity and revived England’s innings with a 156-run partnership for the third wicket.

While Jacks got out in the 28th over, Brook continued his batting and notched up a magnificent ODI ton in just 87 deliveries. Liam Livingstone came with all guns blazing and supported Brook well, putting England ahead in the chase.

While Australia made a mini comeback by taking two quick wickets, Livingstone's knock ensured England were ahead in the game before the rain break. Eventually, the home team won the contest by 46 runs (DLS).

