'Not afraid': Nathan Lyon throws open challenge to India star ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Men in Blue will be eyeing a hat-trick of BGT wins in Australia when they travel this time around.

The Indian team will face their biggest Test challenge later this year when they travel to Down Under for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

The Men in Blue will be eyeing a hat-trick of BGT wins in Australia when they travel this time around.

However, ahead of the marquee series, veteran Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon has thrown an open challenge to an aggressive India batter.

Lyon also discussed the strategy for bowling to an aggressive batter like Rishabh Pant. The offspinner mentioned focusing on delivering defensive lines to the Indian wicketkeeper in order to generate opportunities.

Speaking on Star Sports, Lyon said, "As a bowler, I know I am going to get hit for a six but I am not afraid about getting hit for a six. The challenge is to try and keep someone like Rishabh in his crease and potentially try and get him to defend more and hopefully bringing a couple of chances on the way. But, it's pretty fun."

Lyon vs Pant 2.0! 🔥



Will #NathanLyon turn the tide this time, or will #RishabhPant come out on top again? 🇮🇳 vs 🇦🇺



The #ToughestRivalry unfolds in #AUSvINDOnStar, FRI 22 NOV onwards 💙 pic.twitter.com/7eT6mwX8UM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 24, 2024

Rishabh Pant has been a key cog in India's last two BGT win in Australia

Notably, Rishabh Pant has been a key cog in India's last two away victories. During the 2018-19 series, he ranked as the second-highest scorer, amassing 350 runs across four Tests with an impressive average of 58.33.

In the 2020-21 series, the wicketkeeper-batter accumulated 274 runs in three Tests at an average of 68.50, ending the series as the third-highest run-scorer.

Pant recently made his comeback to the longest format during the recently concluded first Test against Bangladesh.

ALSO READ: Ashwin highlights biggest difference between Gambhir and Dravid as coach

The 26-year-old managed to slam his sixth Test century and in the process levelled former India skipper MS Dhoni for most tons by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter in red-ball cricket.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.