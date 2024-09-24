Ashwin highlights biggest difference between Gambhir and Dravid as coach

Gambhir took over the reins from Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup 2024 success.

Indian cricket embarked on a new journey with the announcement of new coach Gautam Gambhir, who took over the reins from Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup 2024 success.

While Dravid ended his coaching stint on a high, Gambhir had a mixed start.

Gambhir managed to guide the team to a series win in the T20I leg against Sri Lanka but failed to propel them to an encore in the ODI leg, losing 0-2.

Although both coaches have different methods and personalities, India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin highlighted the key difference between Dravid and Gambhir.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin gave an example to cite the difference between Gambhir's and Dravid's methods inside the dressing room.

Ashwin revealed Gambhir is not as particular about certain things as Dravid is.

Ashwin reveals key difference between Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravid as coach

Ashwin said, "I think he is very relaxed. I want to call him 'relaxed rancho'. There's no pressure at all. In the morning, there will be a team huddle. He is very relaxed about that as well. He will be like, 'are you coming, please come'. It's like that." "With Rahul bhai, as soon as we come, he wanted things in order: even a bottle should be kept at a particular place at a particular time. He is very regimented. He wanted things in order," he added.

Notably, apart from skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin is the only member of the current Indian side who has shared the dressing room with Gambhir as a player.

Ashwin, on the other hand, recently produced a stellar all-round performance during the first Bangladesh Test.

The 38-year-old slammed a century in the first innings to help India out of a precarious position and then picked up a six-wicket haul in Bangladesh's second innings to be crowned the Player of the Match and helped India take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

